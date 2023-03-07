Why is Nimbus’ Vex Incursion Countermeasures weekly bounty not resetting in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion brings players a multitude of systems to explore in the post-campaign. Players can engage in Terminal Overload to snag some exclusive weapons or finish some of the post-campaign Exotic quests, which drop unique gear with a Power level bonus. One of the weekly post-campaign activities, Partition, sends players deep into the Vex Network for a Pinnacle drop—assuming it’s working, that is.

Partition is locked behind the Bluejay quest and Nimbus’ weekly Vex Incursion Countermeasures weekly bounty. While the weekly reset should bring a fresh slate of chances to get high-level gear, players who logged in after reset can find the Cloud Strider’s weekly bounty is glitched and marked as complete. Here’s why that issue is happening.

Why did Nimbus’ Vex Incursion Countermeasures bounty not reset in Destiny 2?

Nimbus’ weekly bounty not resetting is bound to be a bug on Bungie’s end. Players have reported the Cloud Strider’s Vex Incursion Countermeasures weekly bounty is marked as completed, even after the weekly reset landed. Normally, the new week should have refreshed the bounty and given players another shot at the Partition activity. As long as the issue persists, however, players won’t have access to the mission or its Pinnacle drop.

Bungie has acknowledged the issue through its official support account, Bungie Help. The team will look into it, and guardians who are waiting for official communications on a fix should stay tuned to the Bungie Help support page.

We're currently investigating Nimbus' Weekly Bounty, Vex Incursion Countermeasures, not resetting for some players at the Weekly Reset. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 7, 2023

The issue that prevents Nimbus’ weekly bounty from resetting doesn’t affect all characters on that account. In our testing, we could pick up the bounty normally on one guardian, but the other two had the bounty marked as completed. Resetting the game did not fix the glitch.

This issue can be particularly disruptive, especially early into the release of Lightfall. Nimbus’ weekly bounty is a requirement to participate in the Partition missions, which award Pinnacle gear. Guardians who don’t have access to the bounty will have one less Pinnacle drop up for grabs until Bungie finds a solution. While there are still plenty of Powerful and Pinnacle sources in Destiny 2, early Power Levels count, especially with the Root of Nightmares raid releasing on March 10. For players who intend to gear up on multiple characters, they may have lost a few drops, which could also make a difference. And guardians affected by this issue also can’t try the new Partition activity, which seems to be a departure from last week’s Partition: Hard Reset activity.