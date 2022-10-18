Why are your Spectral Pages not manifesting in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost 2022 kicked off with several systems from its 2021 edition, including Spectral Pages and Manifested Pages as two event currencies. Unfortunately for players, however, this year’s edition of the event also launched with a bug that stopped players from turning their Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages.

The two currencies are vital for players who want to make the most out of the Festival of the Lost’s event loop. Spectral Pages are awarded from activities when wearing a Festival of the Lost mask, and players can turn them into Manifested Pages by clearing out Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. Guardians can then turn their Manifested Pages into the Book of the Forgotten by Eva Levante in the Tower.

Due to the vital role these two currencies play in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost, any issues that interfere with their acquisition can be particularly disruptive. And if you’re having trouble manifesting your Spectral Pages, odds are you’ve encountered a glitch in this year’s Festival of the Lost.

Why can’t I manifest my Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages in Destiny 2‘s Festival of the Lost?

If you can’t convert your Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages, odds are you’ve encountered a bug. Bungie is investigating the issue, according to its support page. The glitch will also block progression on the Gone, But Not Forgotten quest line, which is the introductory quest to this year’s Festival of the Lost.

We're aware of an issue causing spectral pages not to manifest and blocking progression of the Gone but Not Forgotten questline. We are investigating.



Stay tuned to @BungieHelp for more updates. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 18, 2022

Several players reported the issue across social media, including the Destiny 2 subreddit r/DestinyTheGame. Posts bringing attention to the issue were fairly common and well-received due to the impact of the bug, and Bungie acknowledged the glitch through its support page a little over an hour after the Festival of the Lost celebrations kicked off. Bungie hasn’t yet outlined a timeline for the fix, so players concerned about their Spectral Pages not manifesting should keep an eye on the BungieHelp Twitter page.