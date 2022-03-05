The race to become the world’s first Destiny 2 fireteam to finish the Vow of the Disciple raid is finally underway as of 12pm CT, March 5. The teams have 24 hours to compete on an even playing field, ensuring that the group with the best overall skill and communication will be the first to claim victory.

During this time period, players are competing in contest mode, which puts them at a capped Power level of 1530—20 points below the recommended level of 1550. This makes the challenging series of encounters even more daunting, but the reward of finishing first more satisfying.

Here’s how the brave fireteams are doing.

Who’s winning the Destiny 2 Vow of the Disciple raid World First race?

Soon after the raid launched, players attempting to compete ran into a myriad of different connection issues, with a variety of error codes appearing including ANTEATER, GUITAR, and BAT. One of the most prestigious Destiny 2 raid clans in Redeem, dropped five times in the first hours according to them and Forbes journalist Paul Tassi.

NOT DOING GREAT PAUL THANKS FOR CHECKING IN — Redeem (@ClanRedeem) March 5, 2022

The Bungie Help Twitter account is still “currently investigating” the issues.

Viewers can watch the ‘Raid Day Tailgate’ hosted by content creators ProfessorBroman and reck1568, on Broman’s Twitch channel. Thousands of teams are estimated to be competing, with Broman and reck switching between various streams they’re allowed to share to check on progress.

2pm CT: “Several” teams have competed the first encounter, according to Broman and reck.

More Contest Mode details

Artifact power is enabled, but players are still capped at 1530. Some pieces of weapons and armor have been disabled.

Disabled weapons

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2 Legendary SMG

Imperial Needle Legendary Bow

Grand Overture Exotic Machine Gun

Wardcliff Coil Exotic Rocket Launcher

Disabled armor and mods:

Wormgod Caress Titan Exotic Gauntlets

Peregrine Greaves Titan Exotic Legs

Suppressing Glaive Artifact Armor Mod

Players have to complete all encounters, loot the final chest, and return to orbit to earn the World First title.