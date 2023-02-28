Neomuna, the newest destination in Destiny 2 introduced with the Lightfall expansion, is a neon-soaked city with a lot of secrets. One of those secrets are the Cloudstriders, protectors of Neptune that have eluded the Vanguard’s knowledge for years along with the city they operate out of.

Nimbus is the younger of the two Cloudstriders that we meet in the Lightfall campaign. Together with their mentor Rohan, they choose to aid the Guardian in their quest to find and protect The Veil from Calus’ forces. Their youth and optimism bleeds through their personality from the very first meeting, and while they are surprised by the stature and style of the mythical Lightbearers they’ve heard so much about, Nimbus is more than happy to to act as our guide in Neomuna.

Nimbus is the first prominent non-binary character to feature in Destiny 2’s narrative, and Bungie has been fully committed to celebrating their identity. That has extended to the choice of voice actor to represent Nimbus, as well.

Who voices Nimbus in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Nimbus, the rookie Cloudstrider, is voiced by Marin M. Miller. A non-binary voice actor themself, they were more than happy to announce their presence in the role and thanked Bungie for the opportunity to represent a character like Nimbus who is rarely seen in the medium.

Marin has performed in a variety of roles over their career, which includes notable videogames such as 2023’s Dead Space remake, as well as Hades. In Hades they were a prominently featured voice especially, taking on the roles of Athena, Tisiphone and Alecto. They have also been credited with roles in a number of TV series such as Pokemon, Sword Art Online, and Fate Grand/Order – Absolute

Demonic Front: Babylonia.

It is my honor to announce that I voice Nimbus in Destiny 2: Lightfall. I know the team pushed to have a non-binary actor in the role. Thank you for taking a chance on me. pic.twitter.com/ivHUlsXM6P — ♨ Marin M. Miller ♨ (@marinmmillerVO) February 28, 2023

“Even just one character makes a huge difference, and having that character be in a game like Destiny 2 is going to mean so much to so many people,” they said in a post announcing the casting. “To the team at Bungie, I want to thank you for trusting me to be the one to help you. I can already see the tangible joy from the trans community at their ability to see themselves reflected in such a notable franchise.”