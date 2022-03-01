Who is the Witness in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen?

A slew of characters will pop up throughout your journey through Savathûn’s Throne World in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen. But the most mysterious of them all is one mentioned countless times throughout the story: The Witness.

The Witness is this dark shadowy figure that remains unseen throughout the story, but their name is known across the masses of various Destiny 2 NPCs you interact with. It isn’t until The Witch Queen’s final moments that Savathûn’s reveals we are on our own now and that something far worse is on its way.

The Witness is finally seen during the ending credits of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen, as the Destiny series preps its next steps past its long-awaited February expansion.

Who is the Witness?

In the end, the Witness is seen on screen, shadowed out with smoke spewing out of his silhouette before the cutscene unveils a world with floating pyramid-like structures. The Witness then turns around to reveal a pale and large, round head with alien-like eyes and a singular dark line across their eyebrow and hairline.

Who is The Witness?

While not much is known about the witness as of yet, it is expected that they will become a major antagonist in the next Destiny expansions, Lightfall and The Final Shape. Those two games are set to release sometime in 2023 and 2024.

Until then, players can enjoy their run through Destiny 2 The Witch Queen’s campaign mode or go through it again on a tougher difficulty.

The Witch Queen is Bungie’s latest and largest expansion in Destiny 2. It is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and PC.