If you’ve spent any lengthy amount of time playing Destiny 2, you’ll have met an interesting cast of characters, which is only expanding in The Witch Queen.

In Destiny, some of the most interesting and noteworthy characters are the unlikely allies you meet in the midst of stopping some incredibly evil, world-ending scheme, and that’s no different for Fynch, your latest unlikely in the new expansion.

Who is Fynch in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen?

Fynch is a renegade Hive Ghost who breaks away from the will of Savathûn, the Witch Queen. If you’ve seen any promotion materials for the newest expansion, or played the prologue, you’ll know that Savathûn has taken the Light and given it to her Hive. These Light-infused Hive have their own Ghosts that resurrect them after death.

Image via Bungie.

Fynch explains to you that several Ghosts fell in with the Hive because Savathûn convinced them they were serving a higher purpose, remarking that “peer pressure” can be quite convincing. However he’s grown to believe the Hive don’t deserve the Light, and he knows Savathûn is up to something, because Savathûn is always up to something. He helps the Guardian, giving them their first lead regarding her scheme.

He also serves as the reputation vendor while on Savathûn’s Throne World. Fynch will provide you with Rank Rewards as well as Bounties, but only after completing the “Trust Goes Both Ways” quest.

He’s located in the southwest corner of the Quagmire region of Savathûn’s Throne World.