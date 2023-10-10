Where to find the last Opaque Card in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch is dying down, and with the release of week eight, players can finally find the location of the last Opaque Card and complete their Deck of Whispers. This one isn’t exactly hidden, though: Odds are you’ve spotted this place before, but it never gave you a reason to look twice until now.

The final Opaque Card also opens up Savathûn’s final test, the Test of Navigation. Between Strength, Cunning, and Navigation, the three parts of the Imbaru Engine refer to the three Hive Gods: the now-mortal Xivu Arath, the recently revived Savathûn, and the long-dead Oryx.

Here’s where you can find the last Opaque Card in Destiny 2.

Last Opaque Card location in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch

You can find the last Opaque Card “in the arms of a statue at the base of the waterfalls in the Altars of Summoning,” according to its in-game description.

The last Opaque Card is in a location you’ve probably seen often since the beginning of the season, but there wasn’t anything there until now. We’re talking about that one statue of Sathona with the Hive Worm (which appears in the Witch Queen campaign), but she’s holding a Void Crystal instead of a Worm. Shooting that crystal did nothing for the past seven weeks, but now, it holds the last Opaque Card.

Head to Altars of Summoning and drive your sparrow to the Temple of Flesh, the area with the waterfalls to your right when you spawn. You’ll find a huge spire reminiscent of the Scarlet Keep, with the web-like flag commonly seen in Savathûn’s Throne World. The statue will be around the center of the room, so break that crystal and jump over to interact with it and get your rewards.

Finally. Screenshot by Dot Esports

What does the final Opaque Card do in Destiny 2?

The last Opaque Card translates to the A Gift of Navigation Minor Arcana, which opens up the final test of the Imbaru Engine. It’s also the last triumph you need for the Arcane Knowledge triumph, so if you’re not missing any other random cards, you can finally earn the Cartomancy emblem, with its black-and-gold palette.

If you’re missing the card for the second Imbaru Engine test, you can get it at the end of Savathûn’s Spire, on a ledge on the right side of the room with the portals (the same room with the rally banner).

If you complete the last Imbaru Engine test, you’ll also wrap up the King Morph triumph and get an Ascendant Shard as reparations for all the times Savathûn tricked you this season (we’re assuming that’s what it is, but we’re not complaining about its provenance anyway).

About the author