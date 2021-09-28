Where to find Dusklight Shards in Destiny 2

Like other planetary resources, it’s easy to stock up on Dusklight Shards in Destiny 2—and just as easy to burn through them. This resource spawns all across the EDZ, and players may already have a fair amount of them just from completing activities, Patrols, or bounties in the region.

Dusklight Shards have a few different uses. Banshee-44 sells Upgrade Modules, Enhancement Prisms, and Ascendant Shards for a rotating planetary resource every day, meaning you might need to shell out some Dusklight Shards if you need to top up your upgrade materials. You can also turn them in to Devrim Kay for a shot at EDZ gear and emblems, but it costs 50 to 60 Shards per level. It’s easy to spend your entire stock depending on what you’re going for.

Luckily for guardians, there are a few different ways to earn Dusklight Shards, offering players multiple avenues to restock if they’re in a rush. Here’s how to get Dusklight Shards in Destiny 2.

The Spider

If you’re lucky, The Spider on the Tangled Shore could have some Dusklight Shards on his inventory. His stock rotates daily, though, so be sure to keep trying every reset. He sells a myriad of planetary materials every day, and they can cost Glimmer, Legendary Shards, or other resources from patrol areas. If you’re looking to buy Dusklight Shards in bulk, wait until Spider sells them for Glimmer or Legendary Shards and stock up on them.

Harvesting

If you’re pressed on time and the vendor rotations don’t favor you, odds are your go-to method of collecting Dusklight Shards will be harvesting them in the wild. Dusklight Shards will appear all around the EDZ, and players can collect them straight from their node.

Dusklight Shards come from tall, white plants that are they’re fairly easy to spot in the wild. If you’re planning to harvest them by hand, however, don’t forget to bring the appropriate Ghost Mods. Resource Detector will show Dusklight Shard nodes on your screen from up to 75 meters away, while Bountiful Harvest adds a chance for you to gain extra materials from harvesting.

This is arguably one of the most intensive methods of collecting Dusklight Shards, but they’re a steady source that doesn’t rely on vendor rotations.

Season Pass Materials (Destination Resource Bundle)

Destiny 2‘s Season Passes offer a series of planetary resources every few levels in a specific packaging called Destination Resource Bundle. These will give you 50 of each material, including Dusklight Shards. The Season of the Lost Pass has 10 of those bundles, one for roughly every 10 levels, and you can redeem them if you haven’t already to top up your Dusklight Shards.

The downside of this method is that it’s a one-off reward, meaning you can’t redeem them again after grabbing them the first time. If you’re pressed on time and haven’t collected them yet, however, they’ll be a surefire way to top up your materials.

EDZ Bounties and Patrols

Devrim Kay’s bounties and Patrols on the EDZ will also provide guardians with a small amount of Dusklight Shards. Each bounty awards 10 of the resource, while Patrols will give out one or two Shards. In itself, farming Dusklight Shards just from bounties or Patrols is a terrible idea, considering Devrim only has three bounties every day. Guardians should finish Patrols and bounties while they’re collecting Dusklight Shards, however, just to speed up the process of grabbing the shards.