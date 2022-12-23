Where is Spider in Destiny 2? How to find Spider in the Eliksni Quarter

Destiny 2‘s less-than-moral Tangled Shore power broker, the Spider, has a new home in the Last City—with a little help from the Drifter, the Guardian, and a Ketch as payment.

With the vaulting of the Tangled Shore at the end of Destiny 2‘s Year Four (Beyond Light), the Spider was largely excluded from the game. His role as a destination material broker passed to Master Rahool in the Tower, and since his location didn’t exist in the game anymore, he basically got some time off from Destiny 2 altogether.

Spider resurfaced in Season of Plunder, however, the third season of Year Five. The Eliksni-themed season featured the former Tangled Shore’s Only Law in a prominent spot on the narrative and moved him to the safe housing of the Last City and the House Light. Due to the dangers of the Tangled Shore (thanks to a bounty on his head), Spider asked the Drifter to smuggle him out of the area, which led to the Eliksni’s arrival in Season of Plunder. Drifter negotiated a Ketch as “hazard pay,” which guardians then used in Ketchcrash missions.

After being smuggled out of the Tangled Shore and saved from House Salvation, Spider got settled in the Last City and even started his own bar, the Ether Tank (not to be confused with the Ether Tank Lost Sector by Spider’s hideout in the Tangled Shore).

Whether you want to pay Spider a visit or deliver him some Candy Dead Ghosts, here’s where you can find him in Destiny 2.

Where to find Spider in Destiny 2

Spider maintained his spot at the Ether Tank after Season of Plunder ended, meaning guardians can visit him to take in the bar’s atmosphere or deliver him some Candy Dead Ghosts for the Dawning. The Eliksni Quarter (and consequently the Ether Tank) is accessible through its own node in the the H.E.L.M. The Spider will stay in his bar at least until the release of Lightfall, meaning players can still find him there.

From the Eliksni Quarter landing zone, you can find the Ether Tank just ahead of you. Head to the building with a sign containing Spider’s symbol just ahead of the landing zone, then walk inside to find Spider’s bar. Spider himself will be in his old chair, in a room to the left of the bar. This room also has a jukebox on the right side of it, on the wall closest to the bar, if you want to try to crank some music.