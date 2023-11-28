When does the Season 23 dungeon release? Warlord’s Ruin release date, time in Destiny 2

Season of the Wish is here, granting players the core of the content leading into The Final Shape. Season 23 is also bringing in the new dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin, to round out the last dungeon of Lightfall.

There isn’t much information on the Season of the Wish dungeon ahead of its release outside of its name, since Bungie said it’s “keeping the details about this one close to the chest.” The developer did give players a hint on what to expect, though: “Rocket-Pistol,” the season 23 blog post says. Rarely do so few words inspire so many feelings.

You don’t need to know exactly what’s going on in the dungeon before you head inside, though. If you’re excited to brave a new dungeon, get some gear, and have your guardian live to tell the tale, here’s the release date and time for Warlord’s Ruin.

When does Warlord’s Ruin release in Destiny 2?

Warlord’s Ruin will release at reset on Dec. 1, which will take place at 11am CT due to the changes in Daylight Savings.

Keep in mind you need the Lightfall Dungeon Key to access this dungeon. This content package costs 2,000 Silver, but it’s included in the Lightfall Annual Pass.

Once the new dungeon drops, players can dive into the action (barring any technical issues on Bungie’s side) to obtain unique armor and weapons, including a dungeon Exotic. There’s no need to download an update for the dungeon, either: You can just launch the game and play, though you may need to pick up a quest in the Tower before heading in.

A pop-up gave players a taste of what foes may lie within the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon. “Enter the Warlord’s Ruin and banish the Scorn and Taken from wielding wish magic,” the screen promoting Season of the Wish said.

Don’t step on a Screeb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Rocket-Pistol Bungie mentioned is likely to be the Exotic for Warlord’s Ruin, so guardians who want to farm it will have three chances of getting it each week, once per character.

We’re hoping Warlord’s Ruin won’t have the same health pools as Spire of the Watcher or, even worse, the sturdy shields from Ghosts of the Deep (even if Arbalest does solve the problem). Dungeon weapons generally carve a spot for themselves on the meta, as seen in Duality’s Stormchaser and Ghosts of the Deep’s Cold Comfort, so odds are Bungie will give players a few reasons to keep players farming for that one roll they want.