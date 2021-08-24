When does the Destiny 2 30th Anniversary Pack release?

The pack will come with a new dungeon, armor, sword, and cosmetics.

Bungie is celebrating its 30th birthday with a huge anniversary event in Destiny 2 this winter.

While the event itself is free for all players, the event will also include a for-purchase 30th Anniversary Pack that comes with a plethora of in-game goodies.

Along with cosmetics, the package will have a new dungeon, armor set, and sword, among other things.

Coming this December to Destiny 2: the Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack.



💠New pirate-themed Dungeon

💠Thorn-inspired Armor Set

💠Bungie-themed ornaments and cosmetics

💠Claymore Sword from Myth

💠and more! pic.twitter.com/y7EyNKrtow — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) August 24, 2021

In its showcase today, Bungie didn’t announce a specific start date for the 30th anniversary or the new package. But the developer did make it clear that the event and package will come “starting in December.”

It’s unclear if that means we’ll be able to get the new Destiny 2 content on Dec. 1 or if we might have to wait a week or two before hopping into all that the 30th-anniversary celebration has to offer.

This article will be updated once a start date and release for the 30th Anniversary Pack are confirmed by Bungie.