When does Season of the Seraph end in Destiny 2?

Season of the Seraph, Destiny 2’s latest season, is now live, bringing with it the return of Rasputin and new loot with a distinctly Warmind-styled theming. This season is the conclusion to the annual cycle of The Witch Queen expansion, with a narrative culmination to the year’s events and crucial setup for the Lightfall expansion that is now only months away.

Rasputin’s return has been long anticipated, a crucial ally who has been in a state of disrepair since the events of Season of Arrivals in 2020. The Witness and Xivu Arath, the Hive god of war, move to take control of his weaponized satellite network in his absence and it’s up to the Guardians to take them on while Ana Bray puts the final touches on Rasputin’s resurrection.

Season of the Seraph end date in Destiny 2

Season of the Seraph will be a roughly three-month-long season, beginning today on Dec. 6 and concluding on Feb. 28 with the arrival of the Lightfall expansion. In that time, Destiny 2 will also celebrate both The Dawning and Moments of Triumph events alongside Season of the Seraph itself, giving players plenty of content to digest to cap off the year.

With how many recent seasons have had prolonged runtimes after the announced delays of upcoming expansions, Season of the Seraph may be the first to stick to its original three-month-long window. It’s important to use that time to catch up on anything you’ve missed from the previous seasonal activities during The Witch Queen‘s expansion cycle too since all of it will be vaulted with the launch of Lightfall.

Season of the Seraph features a new take on the Battlegrounds activity with Heist Battlegrounds, a new Exotic mission to earn the Revision Zero Exotic Pulse Rifle, the reprisal of the Deep Stone Crypt raid, and a new dungeon launching on Friday, Dec. 9.