The iconic summer event of Destiny 2 is back as Solstice of Heroes is officially underway. This year, players have the opportunity to level up the tiers of a full set of Solstice armor, unlocking new effects and visuals as they complete objectives. Players will also travel back to the platforming playground that is the […]

The iconic summer event of Destiny 2 is back as Solstice of Heroes is officially underway. This year, players have the opportunity to level up the tiers of a full set of Solstice armor, unlocking new effects and visuals as they complete objectives.

Players will also travel back to the platforming playground that is the European Aerial Zone, where they can earn Solstice Packages and Solstice Key Fragments by defeating as many bosses as they can in a short time frame. They can also earn these rewards by hunting down treasure chests at the end of the encounter. Using the Fragments to open the Packages will give players a shot at rewards like the new Solstice Legendary weapon, the Compass Rose Shotgun, and several others.

Image via Bungie.

But how long will players be able to enjoy the Solstice of Heroes for?

When does Destiny 2‘s Solstice of Heroes end?

The Solstice of Heroes begins on Tuesday, July 6 and ends on the weekly reset on Tuesday, Aug. 3. According to Bungie’s website, the objectives on the first two Solstice armor sets must be completed before the Solstice ends, but the final Magnificent Solstice set can be completed after the event. Players must have the armor equipped to earn progress towards their objectives.