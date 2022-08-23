When does Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder end?

Destiny 2‘s newest season, Season of Plunder, is live now on all platforms, taking Guardians on a swashbuckling adventure across the edges of the Solar System to take down Eramis and her pirate lords before she can get her hands on ancient treasures and relics to serve her grab at power.

As with the majority of seasons before it, Season of Plunder will run for a roughly three-month-long window that will include weekly story missions, the release of the returning King’s Fall raid, and the presumed return of Festival of the Lost—Destiny 2‘s Halloween event—in October.

For players wanting to partake in the seasonal content, the new activities will be available right up until the release of the Lightfall expansion in February of next year to players who purchase Season of Plunder. But the season pass and its offerings will only be available until the conclusion of the season later this year, so make sure that you’ve grinded out all 100 levels in that time if you don’t want to miss out on any of the pirate-themed ornaments and emotes that come with this foray into ship-to-ship combat.

What is the end date for Season of Plunder?

Season of Plunder will end on Dec. 6, according to the splash page on Bungie’s website, making way for the following final season of The Witch Queen expansion to take players into Lightfall. This gives players an extra week or so to work with compared to the usual three months to wrap up their seasonal challenges and tackle Plunder’s triumph seal before the next season and its narrative threads begin.

Players can dive into Season of Plunder in Destiny 2 right now and begin their fight against Eramis alongside their newfound crew and Ketch ship.