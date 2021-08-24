When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion come out?

Bungie will host a showcase later this morning.

Game publisher Bungie is set to showcase Destiny 2 today during a livestream on Twitch that’s poised to include information about the game’s upcoming expansion, The Witch Queen.

But internet sleuths have already found a potential gem online in regard to the expansion’s release date.

While Bungie has not officially revealed when it will launch, some people found the game prematurely posted to the PlayStation Store and nabbed some screengrabs.

Breaking: An early PlayStation Store update has revealed #Destiny2 Witch Queen ahead of the reveal stream. pic.twitter.com/aLMfedkJIz — Destiny 2 News (@DeltaINTEL) August 24, 2021

Screengrabs posted by the verified Destiny 2 News account on Twitter show that pre-orders for the deluxe edition of the game from the Australian PlayStation Store.

Additionally, the “released” time for the game was set for about six months from now.

Assuming that the PlayStation Store information is correct, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen could be officially released on Feb. 23, 2022.

This information has not yet been confirmed by Bungie and the publisher is set to host a livestream at 11am CT this morning to showcase Destiny. It’s highly likely that this leaked release date will either be confirmed or proven incorrect.

This article will be updated following the Bungie showcase once the game’s release date is confirmed and official.