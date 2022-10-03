Players who want to conquer the hardest challenge in Destiny 2 PvE will have to wait until Grandmaster Nightfalls go on rotation. Grandmasters aren’t available for the first few weeks of the season, which gives players enough time to grind out their Power Level through Pinnacle Drops and Artifact Levels.

Each season brings six Nightfalls, with each one available on a given week. Grandmaster Nightfalls follow their regular counterpart in terms of availability and rewards, including an Adept version of whatever weapon is on tap that week. For instance, if this week’s regular Nightfall is The Disgraced (Cosmodrome) and it drops the Palindrome, the Grandmaster version of that Nightfall will also be The Disgraced and will drop the Palindrome (Adept).

The only way of bypassing the rotation (but not the reward) is by using the catch-up node available for players who completed the Conqueror title outside of the current season. This allows the fireteam leader to send players to any of the six Grandmasters they haven’t completed in the season, though it doesn’t let them take on other Grandmasters. Completing a different Grandmaster Nightfall through the catch-up node will award the squad with a copy of the Adept weapon that’s on tap when they take on the Nightfall.

Grandmasters also have higher odds of dropping Ascendant Shards and Exotic armor pieces for the class you completed the Grandmaster with, so don’t forget to put on the armor-focusing mods on your Ghost before heading into a Grandmaster.

Grandmasters will cap players’ Power Level at 15 Power above the Pinnacle cap, meaning you just need 15 Artifact levels if you’ve finished grinding your Pinnacles. Grandmasters also cap guardians’ Power Level at 25 below, making it a tremendous challenge for players who are looking to prove themselves.

Here’s when you can start diving into Grandmaster Nightfalls in Season of Plunder, whether you want to grind for Adept weapons or just want to take on the hardest content in Destiny 2.

Season of Plunder Grandmaster Nightfall start time and schedule

Grandmaster Nightfalls kick off in Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder at the weekly reset on Oct. 4, which gives players a few weeks to go through the whole repertoire of Nightfalls at their disposal this season. With Season of Plunder ending on Dec. 6, players have around two months to take on all Nightfalls, which offers enough time to get one of each Adept reward and to complete each Nightfall once.

The six Grandmasters in rotation in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder are: