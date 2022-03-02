What is Void Suppression in Destiny 2?

It's better to suppress an enemy than your feelings.

Destiny 2’s Void 3.0 re-work brought to the forefront a bunch of buzzwords when it comes to building out your class, such as Devour, Suppression, weakened, and more.

It can be a lot to digest, especially when a quest or bounty tasks you with doing something like using Void Suppression to defeat enemies. Luckily, it’s quite an easy thing to do once you know how and where to look for it.

Screengrab via Bungie

Here’s Suppression’s in-game description: “The target is taken out of any active abilities and cannot activate any abilities of movement modes while Suppression persists. Afflicted combatants cannot fire their weapons.”

Basically, Suppression really puts your enemies in a bind like a hardcore stunlock. It’s especially useful for Hive Lightbearer enemies who will use Super abilities to try and take you out very quickly. If a Hive Lightbearer casts its Super ability, suppressing it will remove the Super immediately.

Suppression is a key component in Void 3.0, the rework of all Void subclasses that came alongside The Witch Queen expansion. Using a Void Fragment like Echo of Domineering, for example, will increase mobility and reload your equipped weapon after suppressing a target.

Screengrab via Bungie

There’s a lot of fun to be had with Suppression, especially when you bring it into the Crucible. There’s nothing quite as satisfying—or annoying—as suppressing an enemy who just cast their Super after building it up for half of a match.