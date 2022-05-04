What is the Daily Focus playlist in Destiny 2 Guardian Games?

It’s once again time to find out which Destiny 2 Guardian class will reign supreme. It’s time for the 2022 Guardian Games.

During Guardian Games 2022, you can earn a currency called Laurels, and extra Laurels can be found within a specific playlist each day. This is called the Daily Focus playlist, and you can quickly see which playlist is featured each day by heading to the Director.

Screengrab via Bungie

The Daily Focus playlist on each day will be denoted with a small Guardian Games icon next to it, as can be seen in the images above and below. On this day, the Daily Focus was Gambit, so extra Laurels could be earned there.

You can see in the image below what the Guardian Games logo is, and this meant that Gambit was the Daily Focus playlist of the day. Each day at reset at 12pm CT, the Daily Focus playlist rotates.

Some days, the Daily Focus playlist will be in Vanguard Strikes, and other days it can be found within Crucible matches. Make sure to earn your allotted extra Laurels each day by playing the Daily Focus playlist.

Screengrab via Bungie | Remix by Scott Duwe

Screengrab via Bungie

Laurels are used to purchase items from Eva Levante in the Tower. The items eligible for purchase with Laurels are called Cards. Each Card will task you with finishing an objective in a certain area of the game, like Strikes, Crucible matches, Throne World objectives, Trials of Osiris, and more.

Screengrab via Bungie

For maximum efficiency, you can grab the Card for the Daily Focus playlist and accomplish two goals at once.