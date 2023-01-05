What is Netlimiter in Destiny 2? Is net limiting bannable?

Limiting bandwidth is one of the oldest forms of cheating or gaining an unfair advantage in online games. When someone uses a net limiter, their character can be spotted rubberbanding and teleporting around.

While playing under such circumstances may look less than ideal, the result of the situation benefits the users, meaning the end justifies the means of inconvenient play conditions.

What is Netlimiter in Destiny 2?

Netlimiter in Destiny 2 refers to users limiting their bandwidth with various programs. By slowing down their internet speed, players create artificial lag and use it to their benefit.

When players start lagging out, others around them usually see them standing still, which may not be the case on the player’s end. Shots and abilities cast toward the player’s last updated position may not register properly, while the lagging player’s actions register fully when their internet normalizes.

Netlimiters allow users to speedrun raids and other objectives in Destiny 2, saving time in the process.

Is net limiting bannable in Destiny 2?

There haven’t been many bans related to net limiting in Destiny 2, but it’s technically in a gray area. Net limiting basically makes players lag in the game. Banning a lagging person would certainly be a difficult call, and this makes spotting netlimiters a challenging task for Bungie.

Players don’t necessarily need to use third-party programs for net limiting since the process can also be done through router settings. Net limiting is used to gain advantages that were unintended by Bungie, and it has been around since the inception of Destiny 2.

A decent number of players continue to use net-limiting tools. While it would need an official statement from Bungie to deem it as a bannable action, it certainly goes against the spirit of the game since it’s practically an easy way around formidable objectives.