What does ‘Best In Tower’ mean in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games?

Gotta work hard to get it... and even harder to keep it.

Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games 2023 is bringing another edition of class-vs-class competition, giving Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters alike some rewards for taking part in the festivities, including the Best in Tower buff. The prizes come in various forms, including drops from the age-old Recreational and Competitive playlists and the new Supremacy node in the Tower.

If you’ve loaded into Destiny 2‘s main hub, you may have noticed your character has a new glow on them. This glow is a staple of recent Guardian Games and is mimicked when a player raises their Guardian Rank. Your menu will also show the Best in Tower buff, which shows you have some bragging rights for the time being.

If you’re wondering why you’re suddenly glowing and what you’ve done to deserve such a majestic fate, it has to do with your participation in the Guardian Games. Here’s what you need to know.

Why do I have the Best in Tower buff in Destiny 2‘s Guardian Games 2023?

The Best in Tower buff means you have the highest Guardian Games score of anyone in your Tower for the time being. This effect has traditionally applied to the Competitive Guardian Games playlist, but it’s unclear if the arrival of Supremacy has any effect on it.

To keep track of your score, you can head into the Quests tab in your Director and look for the two Guardian Games-related quests: Shoot to Score (related to the Guardian Games Competitive playlist) and Vying for Supremacy, which teaches players the ropes of the new Supremacy limited-time playlist. The quests will give you an idea of how well you’re faring against the rest of the community. You can also try to improve your score by jumping into the Guardian Games Competitive playlist again, so keep your eyes peeled on the quests to know if you need another run.

Don’t forget to light up the Medallions around the Tower to get some rewards, including a reworked The Title SMG and the Strand-aligned Taraxippos scout rifle, introduced this year.

The score for the Best In Tower buff resets every week, based on last year’s Guardian Games, so enjoy your supremacy while it lasts—and hope no one with a higher score than you loads into that instance of the Tower, since that will take away your shiny new fit.

This article was written based on the 2023 edition of Guardian Games, which kicked off in May. We’ll update this article for the following years.