What are Void Breaches in Destiny 2?

Lightfall is changing up all the subclasses in a big way.

Destiny 2 Lightfall is not just bringing a new campaign, destination, raid, and tons of weapons and gear. As part of the big update to coincide with the expansion, many of the game’s systems are being tweaked and improved upon.

One of the results of a big-time quality of life update to buildcrafting is a new feature called Void Breaches. This term will be new to many Destiny players, but it’s similar in function to a gameplay mechanic used in the past.

Here’s everything we know so far about Void Breaches in Destiny 2.

What is a Void Breach in Destiny 2?

Image via Bungie

In Lightfall, Destiny 2’s buildcrafting is getting an overhaul. As part of that overhaul, Void and Solar subclasses are getting a new pickup item, Void Breaches and Firesprites respectively.

“As part of our buildcrafting enhancements in Lightfall, we’ll be adding some new Fragments to the Light subclasses and updating a handful of Fragments on Solar and Void to tie into the new subclass pickups: Void Breaches and Firesprites,” Bungie said. “Some of these Fragment additions are intended as spiritual successors to combat style mods that aren’t making the jump over to the new armor buildcrafting system, and some are brand new additions intended to open access to subclass verbs that some classes didn’t have before.”

Void Breaches are similar to Void Wells in the previous subclass system, but they are the new Void-specific one that works on all Void subclasses as of Destiny 2 Lightfall. They’re created by using certain Void Fragments, and picking up a Void Breach will grant class ability energy.

How to create Void Breaches in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

Here are some of the details revealed by Bungie about some new Void Fragments that will create Void Breaches in Destiny 2 Lightfall, with more still expected to be revealed when the DLC launches.

Echo of Cessation (new) Finisher final blows create a burst of Void damage that causes nearby enemies to become Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Vigilance (new) Defeating a target when your shields are depleted grants you a temporary Void Overshield.

Echo of Domineering Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Suppressed targets, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Harvest Now creates a Void Breach when defeating Weakened targets with precision damage, in addition to its original effects.

Echo of Starvation Now grants Devour on picking up a Void Breach, in addition to its original effects.



More information about Void Breaches, new Void Fragments, and the new subclass system will be available after Destiny 2 Lightfall releases on Feb. 28