What are Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2?

In an effort to make Destiny 2’s notoriously confusing path of progression simpler, Bungie has introduced a new system called Guardian Ranks in the Lightfall expansion. Guardian Ranks are designed to provide challenges and quests that better guide both new and veteran players toward their next goal.

Prior to Guardian Ranks, Destiny 2 could sometimes feel inaccessible to newcomers. After completing the New Light quest, the game set players free into the world with very few pieces of advice as to what their next step should be. This leveling system changes that in a few key ways, and knowing how this system connects to the wider experience will set you up to do great things with your playtime during Lightfall.

Guardian Ranks in Destiny 2, explained

Screengrab via Bungie

Guardian Ranks can be found in the new in-game Journey tab. There are 11 ranks in total that players can achieve, but the majority of experienced players logging into Lightfall will most likely find themselves at the sixth rank, Veteran, to start with.

Each Guardian Rank can be clicked on to learn more information about it and what is needed to accomplish it. For players trying Destiny 2 for the first time, the early ranks have only a few simple challenges that need to be completed before being achieved. Rank two Explorer, for example, only requires a player to have finished the New Light quest.

Screengrab via Bungie

Each new Guardian Rank tries to introduce a new set of systems to the player, whether it be equipping certain types of mods to create a build or introducing yourself to Saint-14 in the Tower to learn about Trials of Osiris. Some of these Guardian Ranks also have rewards in the form of more complex Armor Charge mods and additional loadout slots.

The Veteran Guardian Rank serves as a sort of permanent baseline for any player with a lot of experience in Destiny 2. Ranks beyond it feature challenges that include seasonal content, such as earning seasonal Exotics or earning reputation with a seasonal vendor.

With Guardian Ranks replacing season level as the number shown alongside your username out in the wild, it’s clear Bungie wants the higher echelons of Guardian Rank to show true mastery season-over-season.