Verglas Curve catalyst in Destiny 2 Lightfall: How to get it and what it does

Destiny 2 Lightfall is the latest installment in the series and features a new and immersive campaign, exotic weapons, Strand, a new Power subclass, and much more. In Destiny 2, players can use Energy, Kinetic, or Power weapons, each with unique traits.

One of the weapons many players love is the Verglas Curve, an Exotic (Kinetic) Combat Bow with a perk where final blows grant Stasis arrows. And your next hip-fire shot will shoot all of them in a single volley.

If you have this bow and want to take it to the next level, there’s now a Catalyst. So, how do you get the Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2?

How to complete the Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest and get the Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2

To get the Verglas Curve Catalyst, you must complete the Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest, which can be obtained from Banshee-44 in The Tower. And this quest has three parts.

In this first part, you must rapidly defeat 20 targets and defeat 40 opponents with Stasis final blows.

Once you’ve finished this, you’ll need to defeat 450 targets using the Verglas Curve bow and retrieve 200 pieces of Calibration data. To get Calibration data, you’ll need to complete Vanguard Ops activities, Crucibles, or playlist activities.

After completing this objective, you’ll return to Banshee-44, who’ll give you the Verglas Curve Catalyst. But to complete the Catalyst, you must use the Verglas Curve to defeat 700 enemies.

What does the Verglas Curve Catalyst do?

Getting the Verglas Curve Catalyst is challenging, so you may wonder what it does. Once you’ve obtained and completed the Verglas Curve Catalyst, it will receive the perk, Shiver Quiver. When freezing a target, the bow gains a faster draw speed for a short period. And as the bow already has a breakneck draw speed, the Catalyst turns the bow, and yourself, into the ultimate weapon.

Although it may be a little time-consuming, this is how to complete the Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet quest to get the Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2.