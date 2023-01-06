The ever-growing list of weapons in Destiny 2, now approaching 1,500 total, has been invigorated with some classic Iron Banner guns in Season of the Seraph.

One of the weapons added back into the loot pool after being previously sunset is The Hero’s Burden, a Void energy submachine gun from the Suros weapon foundry. Its fast-firing, low-impact build leaves some to be desired, but it can be very fun to use with the right set of perks.

Hunting down the perfect roll is part of the Iron Banner experience, and it’s one that Crucible players look forward to each month. The new Fortress game mode is a good place to rain hell with your new SMG if you can get the right perk combination.

Here are the best rolls for The Hero’s Burden, which is a burden you won’t mind carrying in either PvP or PvE in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 The Hero’s Burden god roll for PvP

Screengrab via Bungie

Corkscrew Rifling (+5 Stability, +5 Range, +5 Handling) Tree two: High-Caliber Rounds (+5 Range, increased flinch on enemies)

The Hero’s Burden is a bullet-hose SMG with a very quick fire rate. Its downfall is its stability and range, so throwing on Corkscrew Rifling and High-Caliber Rounds will help out with that, while also adding increased flinch on enemies.

This gun is still best at close-range and should be paired with a long-range option in the Kinetic weapon slot. But Well-Rounded or Fragile Focus will help out even further with helping to contain its kick, as well as Eye of the Storm.

Destiny 2 The Hero’s Burden god roll for PvE

Screengrab via Bungie

Tree one: Polygonal Rifling (+10 Stability)

Polygonal Rifling (+10 Stability) Tree two: Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability)

Ricochet Rounds (+5 Range, +10 Stability) Perk one: Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy Perk two: Kill Clip or Repulsor Brace

Kill Clip or Repulsor Brace Origin Trait: Suros Synergy

The Iron Banner SMG is not for PvP only. The Void SMG has the potential to work pretty well in Void PvE builds as a solid option in the Energy slot, enabling Void wells and other abilities related to the subclass.

Polygonal Rifling and Ricochet Rounds will offer a nice buff to range and stability, but the CQC Void enemy-shredder is helped out immensely by Feeding Frenzy and Kill Clip, which will keep reload speed and damage buffs coming with successive kills on minor enemies. Repulsor Brace is another option in the second perk slot, granting an overshield for every Void-debuffed enemy defeated.