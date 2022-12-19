These are the Posterity god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The Deep Stone Crypt raid is one of the older endgame experiences now in Destiny 2 two years after its release, but Bungie has given it a new lease on life with a few key updates in Season of the Seraph. First and foremost, the Deep Stone Crypt weapons have been given completely refreshed perk pools, updated to feature perks better suited to the meta of the modern era. Secondly, those same weapons have been given a new Origin Trait: Bray Inheritance.

No weapon has benefitted from this more than Posterity, the 180 RPM Arc hand cannon that before now sat at the bottom of the wish list for most Guardians who ran this raid. The archetype may still not be everyone’s speed, but the gun now has the rolls and potential it needs to make an argument for its inclusion in the PvE loadouts of Arc enjoyers across Destiny 2.

There are a few perks from the old pool that will be sorely missed. Feeding Frenzy, Demolitionist, and One For All were all reliable workhorse choices for the old version of Posterity. Yet it’s hard to mourn them for long when the arrival of options such as Voltshot and Frenzy offer avenues with even greater impact. The synergy of Arc 3.0 with Voltshot has already been proven to make any weapon that features Voltshot an instant hit, and Posterity being the first hand cannon to have it doesn’t go unnoticed.

The Deep Stone Crypt weapons, and by extension Posterity, are now also craftable. With enough Deepsight Resonant drops, you won’t even need to get lucky on your weekly raid runs to get the god roll. You can cook it up yourself at the Enclave on Mars.

Posterity PvE god roll

Barrel: Fluted Barrel or Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

First perk: Voltshot

Second perk: Frenzy

Posterity PvP god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Accurized Rounds

First perk: Killing Wind

Second perk: Rampage

You have a variety of choices to pick from for a PvE god roll, but the synergy of Voltshot and Frenzy feels the best throughout the majority of encounters in the game. Once Frenzy has gotten going, the boost to reload speed specifically will enhance the uptime of Voltshot nicely. Pair that with Frenzy’s 15 percent damage boost while in combat and Posterity will simply feel good to shoot and kill with.

The Crucible is a more complex beast to try and build a roll for, especially with how out of favor 180 RPM hand cannons currently are. Focusing on range and stability will be your best bet in the barrel and magazine departments. Killing Wind and Rampage is a tried and true classic combination for PvP gunplay too, and there’s nothing to stop it from being the easiest recommendation to make for Posterity as well.

That isn’t to say these are the only choices, though. The list of available perks in Posterity’s pool is extensive, and many that aren’t mentioned here are still considered to be great options on many other weapons. It’s worth it to see how they stack up against the god rolls, and why they might have less of an impact on Posterity compared to other guns.

Guide to Posterity’s god roll and best perks: Third column

Voltshot

Voltshot is an incredible perk that needs little introduction. The Jolt buff that it gives the next hit in a fresh magazine after a killing blow can turn any weapon into a miniature Trinity Ghoul, and having the ability to freely Jolt targets with no real setup can synergize well with many Aspects and Fragments of Arc 3.0. This is a must-have perk in PvE for any Primary weapon.

Killing Wind

Killing Wind is a little overshadowed by Voltshot, but the major boosts it gives to a variety of stats after a kill can be great on a 180 RPM hand cannon like Posterity. Range is especially hard to come by on the archetype of hand cannon that already has the shortest base range of the bunch, so Killing Wind can help to alleviate that drawback a bit, especially in PvP.

Rapid Hit

Rapid Hit is all that’s left for reload speed perks with the removal of Feeding Frenzy from the pool, but it’s also a choice item to add to any PvE build of this gun. With 180 RPM hand cannons firing faster and needing more shots to kill combatants, you will have more opportunities to hit the precision shots needed to reach the high stacks of Rapid Hit that grant a rapid reload. That uptime when paired with something such as Rampage can be a deadly combination.

Surplus

The bad news is that Surplus is unfortunately hampered from a potentially spicy roll thanks to Wellspring being placed in the same perk column. The good news is that Bray Inheritance—Posterity’s Origin Trait—somewhat acts as a passive version of Wellspring, so Surplus remains viable if it’s the route you wish to go down. The routine drawback Surplus faces in the current meta is that ability usage is high, and you want to not be using abilities to get the most out of this perk.

Reconstruction

Reconstruction can offer some nice quality-of-life to Posterity with the passively overflowed magazine capacity, but the perk better serves the Deep Stone Crypt’s Special weapons like Heritage and Succession that need the overflow much more heavily. On Posterity, it’s a bit of a waste of space in the face of the likes of Voltshot.

Wellspring

Wellspring is a hard perk to recommend when the Origin Trait of Posterity does an almost identical job. If you want to lean heavily into ability generation, combining the two can certainly lead to some incredible results. But if you want Posterity to have uses beyond charging your grenade or melee abilities, you can do better than Wellspring.

Perfect Float

Airborne effectiveness is seeing drastic changes next season so that Primary weapons like Posterity feel much better while in the air, which makes perks like Perfect Float that focus on improving the airborne effectiveness stat a bit null and void.

Guide to Posterity’s god roll and best perks: Fourth column

Frenzy

It’s a tough matchup in the damage department between Frenzy and Rampage, and either perk can be effectively argued for depending on what is most important to the individual player. Frenzy is our recommendation due to the additional stat bonuses it provides alongside the 15 percent damage buff since Voltshot in the third column is already bumping up your damage a noticeable amount. The faster reloads and handling will make the gun feel a lot more consistent in fights.

Rampage

If damage is what you desire, Rampage is your best friend in the fourth column. Nothing else here can rival the 33 percent boost that three stacks of Rampage offers and the reduction in the gun’s time to kill will be beneficial in both PvE and PvP settings. It’s best paired with the likes of Rapid Hit or Killing Wind in the third column, but it can still get value with Voltshot in the same way Frenzy does.

Redirection

Redirection is quite an underrated perk, but its niche in its window of use makes it a harder universal recommendation to make. Each hit on a minor combatant will build a stack of Redirection, which can then be applied on your next hit to a major combatant for bonus damage. This means you need an activity with a lot of minor and major combatants for it really work out, such as Nightfalls. But beyond that, it has less consistency than Frenzy or Rampage.

Focused Fury

Focused Fury will be great in the right hands, but you need to be confident in your aim to pull it off. The 11-second duration of its 20 percent damage buff beats out the duration of most other damage perks here but requires hitting half of a magazine as precision hits. That’s not an impossible requirement by any means, but if you aren’t consistently aiming for headshots, might be a bit more of a task to get consistent impact out of.

Opening Shot

Opening Shot’s lack of potential on Posterity is ironic considering its popularity on other hand cannons, but 180 RPMs lack the impact per bullet needed for Opening Shot to stand out. The accuracy of the first shot fired matters less than the consistent application of damage throughout a magazine, meaning that actual damage perks are better where Posterity is concerned.

Pugilist

There is potential with a Wellspring and Pugilist role of Posterity for an ability generation machine, but that’s a niche value proposition that most players won’t be gunning for when they are building their roll of the gun. The melee ability energy is nice on every final blow, but only take the perk if you’re getting the maximum value out of that melee ability energy.

Gutshot Straight

This is a bit more of an option on Posterity than other hand cannons when an increase to body shot damage could serve a 180 RPM hand cannon much better than the heavy hitters. Even still, a perk requesting you to actively avoid scoring critical hits on opponents is always going to be an odd choice to pick amongst the more universally deadly choices such as Rampage or Frenzy here.