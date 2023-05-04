The most useless Destiny 2 items will be gone in season 21

Bungie has been making a lot of drastic changes to Destiny 2’s economy over the past year, all in the pursuit of making that economy simpler to understand for both new and experienced players. That pursuit has seen many currencies such as destination materials get deprecated, and now the next currency on the chopping block has been announced.

Revealed in the May 4 This Week At Bungie blog, Finest Matterweave and Rainmaker—two of the most notoriously useless materials in the game—will be getting deprecated when Season of the Deep launches on May 23. It’s yet another two inventory slots that will be getting cleared out, with most veteran Guardians more than likely still holding onto hundreds of unused Matterweaves and Rainmakers they’ve collected over the years.

Despite Finest Matterweave being one of the few consistent routes to obtaining Enhancement Cores that exists in Destiny 2, it’s convoluted requirements meant that most players never made use of them as a consumable. Once a Finest Matterweave was consumed, defeated boss enemies would have a chance of dropping an Enhancement Core upon the kill. This meant players had to go out of their way to find a specific enemy type just to have the chance of receiving a single Core—it was a level of commitment with such little reward that it was often entirely ignored.

Rainmaker was a similarly effect-giving consumable, but instead provided the chance to earn bonus Glimmer from precision final blows for a four hour period. While this was easier to make regular use of, Glimmer has rarely been a currency so difficult to obtain that Rainmaker felt like a beneficial consumable to make use of as regularly as the consumable itself would be received.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to simplify the economy of Destiny 2, it’s time to say goodbye to the Finest Matterweave and Rainmaker consumable items,” Bungie explained. “Starting in season 21, these items will no longer drop from any source in the game. In any instance where players would have received a Finest Matterweave, they will receive one Enhancement Core instead. And whenever players would have gotten a drop of a Rainmaker, they will instead earn 3000 Glimmer.”

Not only that, but any Finest Matterweave or Rainmaker consumables that currently exist in player inventories can be dismantled in season 21 to directly receive their associated materials. If you have hundreds of Finest Matterweave’s just lying around, you’ll now be sitting on hundreds of easily acquired Enhancement Cores once Season of the Deep goes live. It’s a great boon to players struggling with an economy heavily dependent on Enhancement Cores in the current day.

These economy changes will go into effect when Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep launches on May 23 across all platforms.