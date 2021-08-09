There’s nothing quite like a big, loud, dangerous explosion in a video game.

When it’s time to add some bangs and booms to your arsenal, there’s a slew of good grenade launchers to choose from in Destiny 2. They come in two forms, breach-loaded and heavy, and can be used in a variety of situations.

Whether it’s for PvE or PvP, boss DPS or add clearing, or if you’re just looking to have some fun, there’s a grenade launcher for you to use in Destiny 2’s different game modes and activities.

The grenade launcher archetype is home to some of the coolest and most unique Exotic weapons in the game, too. There’s a lot of good times to be had roaming around the open world with some of these guns.

Here are the best grenade launchers in Destiny 2.

Best breach-loaded grenade launchers in Destiny 2

Witherhoard

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Strength: PvE

Fighting Lion

Source: Random drop

Strength: PvP

Salvager’s Salvo

Source: Season of the Chosen ritual weapon

Strength: PvE

Ignition Code

Source: Season of the Splicer

Strength: PvE

Deafening Whisper

Source: Season of the Hunt

Strength: Roll-dependent

Best Power weapon grenade launchers in Destiny 2

Anarchy

Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower

Strength: PvE

The Colony

Source: Random drop

Strength: PvP

Swarm of the Raven

Source: Iron Banner

Strength: Roll-dependent

Crowd Pleaser

Source: Random drop

Strength: PvE

Outrageous Fortune

Source: Random drop

Strength: Roll-dependent