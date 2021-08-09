There’s nothing quite like a big, loud, dangerous explosion in a video game.
When it’s time to add some bangs and booms to your arsenal, there’s a slew of good grenade launchers to choose from in Destiny 2. They come in two forms, breach-loaded and heavy, and can be used in a variety of situations.
Whether it’s for PvE or PvP, boss DPS or add clearing, or if you’re just looking to have some fun, there’s a grenade launcher for you to use in Destiny 2’s different game modes and activities.
The grenade launcher archetype is home to some of the coolest and most unique Exotic weapons in the game, too. There’s a lot of good times to be had roaming around the open world with some of these guns.
Here are the best grenade launchers in Destiny 2.
Best breach-loaded grenade launchers in Destiny 2
Witherhoard
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Strength: PvE
Fighting Lion
Source: Random drop
Strength: PvP
Salvager’s Salvo
Source: Season of the Chosen ritual weapon
Strength: PvE
Ignition Code
Source: Season of the Splicer
Strength: PvE
Deafening Whisper
Source: Season of the Hunt
Strength: Roll-dependent
Best Power weapon grenade launchers in Destiny 2
Anarchy
Source: Exotic kiosk in the Tower
Strength: PvE
The Colony
Source: Random drop
Strength: PvP
Swarm of the Raven
Source: Iron Banner
Strength: Roll-dependent
Crowd Pleaser
Source: Random drop
Strength: PvE
Outrageous Fortune
Source: Random drop
Strength: Roll-dependent