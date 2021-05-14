The best Exotic armor for every class in Destiny 2

In Destiny 2, you’re only as good as your loadout—and your loadout is best when equipped with Exotics.

The highest rarity in the game, Exotics are noted by their yellow background. They’re hard to find and even harder to get to drop randomly in the game. But every weekend, Xur, Agent of the Nine sells a selection of armors and a weapon to pick up. Make sure to visit him to expand your collection.

You can also pick up old Exotics from the Exotic Archive, Monument to Lost Lights, in the Tower. It can be found right next to players’ vaults in the Tower courtyard and it’s filled with old weapons.

But today, we’re here for armors. These are the best Exotic armors that you should be excited about if they drop and the ones you should purchase immediately from Xur if he’s selling them.

Warlock

Helmet – Crown of Tempests

Gauntlets – Ophidian Aspect

Chest – Phoenix Protocol

Leg – Transversive Steps

Titan

Helmet – Mask of the Quiet One

Gauntlets – Ursa Furiosa

Chest – Heart of Inmost Light

Leg – Dunemarchers

Hunter

Helmet – Celestial Nighthawk

Gauntlets – Shards of Galanor

Chest – Gwisin Vest

Leg – ST0MP-EE5