Team Beetle or Team Spider: Who won Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost 2023 armor vote?

Destiny 2’s yearly calendar is always chock full of things for players to look forward to. Whether it be seasonal story missions, new activities, or full-fledged expansions like Lightfall and The Witch Queen, Guardians are always ready for what’s next in the game’s universe.

Each year in October, Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost seasonal event begins, offering a playable activity and rewards. But each year also has its own themed armor sets for players to purchase in the Eververse store.

In 2022, the Destiny 2 players voted between Team Monster and Team Mech for the armor set. Mechs won out, and the armor was available in the seasonal event this past October.

For the 2023 version of the event, Bungie allowed players to vote on which armor set would win again. But this time, it presented a vote for each individual class. That’s right, there were two choices, but one winner for each of the Warlock, Titan, and Hunter classes.

Here are the details on who won, Team Spider or Team Beetle, in 2023’s Festival of the Lost vote.

Destiny 2’s Festival of the Lost armor vote: Spider or Beetle?

Image via Bungie

For the first time, Bungie allowed each individual class to vote for their armor choice. A poll was sent out to Destiny 2 players via Bungie’s website and Guardians everywhere were allowed to vote for their choice for each specific class.

“Why did spiders take out beetles nearly across the board when it came down to player votes?” Bungie said in the This Week at Bungie blog post on Feb. 9. “Probably because they’re more acclimated to… living on the web. Bad puns aside, spider chic took the win despite the intriguing look of beetle fashion. We did things differently this year by allowing Guardians to vote for each class, and that seemed to work out well.”

After the votes were tallied up, the results were posted, and the majority ruled on making the selection for each of the game’s three classes’ armor choices for 2023’s Festival of the Lost.

Here’s what the votes decided:

Warlocks: 53 percent voted Beetle

53 percent voted Beetle Hunters: 56 percent voted Spider

56 percent voted Spider Titans: 72 percent voted Spider

So, there you have it. Hunters and Titans will be webbing it up together as spiders while Warlocks will be showing off their hairy arms and pointy beetle helmet later this year.

Destiny 2 Lightfall releases on Feb. 28 and Festival of the Lost will begin later this fall.