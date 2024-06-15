Forgot password
The Summum Bonum sword in Destiny 2.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Destiny 2

Summum Bonum god rolls and best perks in Destiny 2

The first Wave Frame Legendary sword in Destiny.
Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 10:42 pm

Destiny 2‘s The Final Shape brought about many changes to gear and loot, with several new weapon archetypes making their way to the looter shooter. One such archetype, the Wave Frame sword, can be obtained via Summum Bonum.

A Wave Frame sword works similarly to the grenade launcher variant where a blast of energy is sent forth, hitting multiple enemies, before the user can leap toward a follow-up target with a heavy slash. There are a few perks this combo’s well with Summum Bonum, which we’ve picked out in our god roll guide below.

Here is our pick for the god roll Summum Bonum sword in Destiny 2.

What is the Summum Bonum god roll in Destiny 2?

The Summum Bonum sword from Destiny 2, with a random roll set of perks displayed.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Perk ColumnSelection
BladeJagged Edge
GuardSwordmaster’s Guard
Trait OneTireless Blade
Trait TwoChain Reaction
Chaos Reshaped
Origin TraitCollective Action

PvP god roll

Perk ColumnSelection
BladeTempered Edge
GuardEnduring Guard
Trait OneUnrelenting
Strategist
Trait TwoVorpal Weapon
Chain Reaction
Origin TraitCollective Action

For those hoping this sword to be the new Falling Guillotine and absolutely demolish bosses, I’ve got bad news for you. Given this is a Wave Frame sword, you’re better off hunting for a decent roll that can handle a heap of adds. One such perk is Chain Reaction, which sees enemies killed explode, affecting more targets nearby.

This pairs pretty well with Tireless Blade, which grants ammo when landing kills with the powered attack. Fire off a wave into a crowd of red bars and you’ll almost fully refund the four ammo used for the wave. One For All is another decent pick to help with orange bar enemies or Champions, as well as the raid perk Chaos Reshaped, which works like Frenzy and Unrelenting combined.

There isn’t much in the way here for PvP players. A Wave Frame sword is effective against enemies that don’t jump, but once airborne you’ll need to land the light attack for the kill. I suggest Chain Reaction again here just for the explosion on kill affecting another nearby guardian. Vorpal Weapon isn’t too bad either as it guarantees a kill on a guardian using a Super.

How to get Summum Bonum in Destiny 2

An intro cutscene for the Salvation's Edge raid, which shows the Witness' monolith seen from below.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Summum Bonum is a drop from the Salvation’s Edge loot pool, meaning you’ll need to run The Final Shape raid and get a little lucky. Summum Bonum drops from the second (Dissipation) and fourth (Verity) encounters as well as from The Witness itself.

Like other raid weapons, you can find a Deepsight version of the weapon with a red border. Dismantling five red border copies of Summum Bonum will grant you the craftable version of the weapon at The Enclave, allowing you to enhance a perk combination of your choice.

Some players have reported raid weapons dropping from the Excision activity, but it is believed you must unlock these weapons from the raid first and add them to your collection before you can receive drops elsewhere.

