Subjunctive god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Season 23, Season of the Wish, has brought back a few weapons of ages long past with new perks, including a range of guns from the Garden of Salvation and Vex Offensive activities originally available in 2019.

One of these weapons is the Subjunctive submachine gun, which was popular back in the day as it was one of few Arc 900 RPM SMGs. Now you’ll be able to get your hands on one and craft it with the perks you desire—and we’ve gotta say, some of these perks are brilliant. Here are the best PvE and PvP perks for Subjunctive in Destiny 2.

The best rolls and perks for Subjunctive in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Unlock the Undying Weapon Crafting option to get your hands on a Subjunctive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Subjunctive submachine gun has a wide range of possible perks and traits, some of which are unique for a 900 RPM weapon in Destiny 2. Veterans will remember Subjunctive from Season of the Undying way back in Shadowkeep.

You will be able to unlock and farm Subjunctive drops via the Spirit of Riven vendor at The H.E.L.M. You’ll need to unlock Undying Weapon Focusing to craft the weapon specifically and it will cost you four Wish Engrams and a little Glimmer for each reroll attempt, but it’s worth it given the array of perks it can roll.

Best PvE rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Polygonal Rifling

Magazine Perk: Accurized Rounds or Flared Magwell

or First Trait: Stats for All

Second Trait: Voltshot

Finally, we can get our hands on a craftable 900 RPM Arc SMG, and what a doozy this one will be with the right perks. The very potent Stats for All plus Voltshot combination will likely see Subjunctive overtake the IKELOS SMG, which has been rather uncontested in the category since its return.

Swashbuckler and Attrition Orbs offer some decent alternatives in the second column, while Subsistence or Shoot to Loot is situationally decent in the first—but landing an Enhanced Stats for All and Voltshot combo is the best option out there.

Throw on a little stability with Polygonal Rifling and Flared Magwell for reload speed and you’ll have an unstoppable machine in your hands.

Best PvP rolls and perks

Barrel Perk: Arrowhead Brake

Magazine Perk: Accurized Rounds

First Trait: Under Pressure

Second Trait: Swashbuckler or Golden Tricorn

Unfortunately, 900 RPM SMGs struggle in the PvP world due to their lack of range. Subjunctive’s 26 base range stat is pretty terrible compared to the subclass, and without a little recoil control from Arrowhead Brake and range with Accurized Rounds, it just can’t compete.

Under Pressure is our first trait pick as we’ll be holding down the trigger with this SMG—the extra accuracy and stability as we reach the final 10 rounds make all the difference. We’ve paired it with Golden Tricorn for a damage boost after a kill, but Swashbuckler isn’t a bad option either for a post-melee damage increase. As it’s a 900 RPM SMG, we’ll probably be up close and personal anyway, so a burst-punch-kill-burst combo is very possible with Subjunctive.