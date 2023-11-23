Steam sale highlights just how expensive Destiny 2’s The Witcher collab skins are

A new collaboration between Destiny 2 and The Witcher that’s bringing players new armor sets, a ghost, a ship, and likely a few Finishers is coming soon. The cosmetics look incredible, but the price is, once again, putting players off.

The collaboration skins are releasing on Nov. 28 along with the Season of the Wish, and, judging by previous Destiny 2 collaborations, one armor set will cost 2,000 Silver (or $20 in cash) That’s a lot for a single armor set. As pointed out by JpDeathBlade on Twitter on Nov. 21, you can get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition during Steam’s autumn sale for only $12.49, which is less than one of the collaboration armor sets.

You can actually buy The Witcher 3 and all of it's DLCs for less than it would cost you to buy ONE of the THREE Destiny 2 armor sets shown here.https://t.co/4mneqxh2DM https://t.co/s1fTuzAgPB — JpDeathBlade (@JpDeathBlade) November 21, 2023

Many players agreed the skins look good but are expensive, and they’d rather pay more for new content to earn these cosmetics because there’s not much to do in the game right now. Creators like Aztecross also expressed how they’d like the sets to be cheaper: “I wish they would drop the price though, I feel like 1- dollars per set would be fair.” I’ll go a step further and say that even $15 is still good enough for a standalone collaboration armor set.

Excessive monetization in Destiny 2 has been a topic of conversation for a while now. Over the year, we’ve got lots of Eververse cosmetics, Event Cards, and increased prices for the Season Pass. Don’t get me wrong, Destiny 2 should be monetized to stay alive, but not purely through cosmetics. If the game wasn’t doubling down on Eververse but was instead releasing innovative content, I’d be less opposed to having several purely cosmetic bundles, even if they are $20.

It comes with little surprise that we get collaboration skins right now at full price. This comes right after it was discovered Bungie had a 45 percent revenue miss this year. Despite me slowly losing hope the game will live after The Final Shape, I might still splash out on at least one of the armor sets.