Ros Arago IV god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

In a Destiny 2 season full of great weapons, it’s somewhat of a surprise that one of the most promising new additions comes from the updated world loot pool. But Ros Arago IV, the new Void Auto Rifle, demands that attention for good reason.

From the outset, a new 600RPM Void Auto Rifle is always going to have some excitement around it. Back during Season of Arrivals, Gnawing Hunger was one of the most popular weapons in Destiny 2. In Season of the Wish though, you need more than just Rampage or Kill Clip to succeed. That’s why it’s a good thing that Ros Arago IV has extremely rare perks available, along with its Origin Trait Wild Card producing Telesto-style explosive munitions on some of the gun’s killing blows for additional crowd control capabilities.

This will be one of the harder weapons to get this season, but the grind will be worth it if you manage to procure anything close to its perfect god roll. Here’s how to get your hands on Ros Arago IV, as well as our recommendations on what perks to chase for both PvE and PvP god rolls.

How to get the Ros Arago IV Auto Rifle in Destiny 2

You’ll be playing a lot of ritual activities to get your hands on this gun. Image via Bungie

Ros Arago IV is an Auto Rifle that is part of Season of the Wish’s world loot pool. That means it doesn’t have a specific drop source, and instead can be randomly acquired from Legendary Engrams, Prime Engrams, and end-of-activity rewards. It’s also not craftable, meaning that you’ll be entirely dependent on luck to get the perks you seek.

A more deterministic source will become available once Season of the Wish concludes. As mentioned in a previous TWID blog, Legend and Master Lost Sectors have been updated to now feature select Foundry weapons as part of their completion rewards. Ros Arago IV will enter the reward rotation in the season after its debut, before eventually becoming focusable with Gunsmith Engrams much later down the line.

What is the god roll for Ros Arago IV in Destiny 2?

Ros Arago IV PvE god roll

Onslaught makes this Auto Rifle feel like an SMG. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Smallbore or Chambered Compensator

Smallbore or Chambered Compensator Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Rewind Rounds

Rewind Rounds Second perk: Onslaught

Onslaught Masterwork: Stability

It’ll always be a head-turner when previously raid-exclusive perks start to appear on new weapons, and in this case, the combination of Rewind Rounds with Onslaught on Ros Arago IV makes it one of the most fun Auto Rifles to use in a PvE environment.

Onslaught itself was originally designed for use on Breakneck, a slower 360RPM Auto Rifle, so the fire rate buff it grants a 600RPM Auto Rifle like Ros Arago IV feels even more powerful by comparison. With how many bullets you’ll be firing out in rapid succession with this perk active, something like Rewind Rounds or Subsistence is a necessity, so it isn’t a surprise to see that both perks are available in the third column. In my opinion, Rewind Rounds is the better of the two, as its method of refilling the magazine is going to be more consistent across a range of difficulties in comparison to Subsistence, which requires killing blows to proc.

That roll isn’t the only one worth keeping though—there’s potential within both Golden Tricorn and Attrition Orbs in that fourth column alongside Onslaught. Golden Tricorn is going to be a more traditional way to buff your damage, and the perk will work great alongside Repulsor Brace in the third column for players going all-in on a Void subclass build.

Attrition Orbs is niche, but in endgame activities with health bars that are difficult to chew through, the Orb of Power generation will make the weapon’s damage output feel more meaningful.

Ros Arago IV PvP god roll

A few tweaks are needed to make this gun a monster in the Crucible. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling

Smallbore or Corkscrew Rifling Magazine: Accurized Rounds

Accurized Rounds First perk: Dynamic Sway Reduction

Dynamic Sway Reduction Second perk: Onslaught

Onslaught Masterwork: Range

In PvP, Ros Arago IV’s god roll is similar but features some essential tweaks. Consistency is key, so we’re pairing Dynamic Sway Reduction with Onslaught to keep the gun pinpoint accurate even as it becomes more unwieldy.

Onslaught isn’t as much of an outright winner in the fourth column as it is in PvE, but the ability to catch players off-guard with the enhanced fire rate and drastically reduced time-to-kill is simply going to outmatch perks like Golden Tricorn when it comes to benefitting the majority of players. Sure, Golden Tricorn is capable of granting a massive 50 percent damage buff to players that achieve maximum stacks, but the likelihood of a player doing that is far slimmer than them achieving the one-killing blow needed to get Onslaught rolling.

Dynamic Sway Reduction doesn’t have any competition in the third column to speak of in a PvP environment. Utility perks that improve the gun’s magazine uptime or its synergy with the player’s subclass don’t factor into the Crucible environment as heavily as they do in PvE, which leaves only Dynamic Sway Reduction as a consistently beneficial perk to pick up. 10 stability and percentile reductions to the gun’s accuracy cone size and growth don’t sound like much on paper, but you’ll feel those benefits when you’re getting flinched at medium range or trying to control Ros Arago IV’s recoil while Onslaught is active.

Looking at the gun’s base recoil direction of 47 will inevitably have many players leaning toward Arrowhead Brake for their ideal barrel, but it’s important to remember that Ros Arago IV is a weapon released after the changes made to how recoil patterns work in Destiny 2. Deterministic recoil patterns minimize the impact that Arrowhead Brake’s 30 recoil direction has in comparison to the Counterbalance Stock mod’s 15 recoil direction.

Some players may still feel the difference, but from my testing on controller, the recoil on this weapon still felt manageable with only a Counterbalance Stock equipped. Focusing on range and stability is the way to go here if you want to consistently compete at medium range.