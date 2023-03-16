Root of Nightmares Scission encounter: How to beat the scission encounter in Destiny 2 Lightfall

In Lightfall, the latest expansion in the Destiny 2 franchise, players can experience a whole new story with campaign missions, earn new armor and exotic weapons, explore a new planet, and even enjoy Strand, the new Power subclass.

But what most people were waiting for was the Root of Nightmares raid, which launched on March 10. In this raid, there are four encounters, many bosses, and a slew of loot to obtain. And one of the encounters you’ll need to beat is the Scisson encounter.

So, how do you beat the Scisson encounter in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to beat the Scisson encounter in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Scisson encounter is a more complicated version of the first encounter, as there are now two different nodes and two different buffs. You’ll notice the same Light nodes and buffs from the first, and they’ll be joined by Dark nodes and Flux of Darkness buffs.

You also need to decide on a few things before you start this encounter. This encounter has a layout with two sides and a giant chasm, so you’ll need to split your team. Three players will need to go to the left side, which has the Flux of Darkness buff, and three to the right, which has the Field of Light buff.

Once you’ve decided on sides, you must split your team into roles. One person from each side will be the ‘runner,’ the person who will be moving from side to side to grab the buffs and activate the nodes. And whoever is left will be clearing the mobs.

The runners will also need to decide who will focus on the Light nodes and who will focus on the Dark nodes. And once you’ve figured out the sides, roles, and node choice, you can move to your designated side and begin the encounter.

When the encounter begins, you’ll be hit by a debuff that lasts only a couple of minutes. And if the debuff expires, there’s a raid-wide wipe.

So, your runner must move from side to side, as each side will have both Light and Dark nodes. However, they can’t jump across the chasm as it’s too wide.

The runner must move to the jumping platform, look for the floating object in the chasm, and shoot it. They’ll then be flown through the air to the other side. If you’re the runner, you must be careful, as you may not get enough air, and you could fall short. Use your jump mechanics when necessary.

As the runners cross the chasm and activate the nodes, the players left on each side must focus on killing the mobs. As the runner, it’s essential to communicate when you’ll shoot, so your team doesn’t reclaim the buff without you.

Once the runners have activated all the nodes, the timer will stop, and the raid-wide wipe debuff will disappear. However, two mid-level bosses will appear on both sides. The problem, though, is only the players who have the buff can kill them.

When the mid-level bosses are dead, you can move up to the next floor, where you’ll need to repeat the whole process. And there are three floors in total.

If you’re stuck, Esoterickk has a full video of what you can expect during this encounter.

Once you’ve completed each floor and activated the nodes, you’ll have completed the Scisson encounter, and you can get your loot and move on to the third encounter.