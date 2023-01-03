Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph added Revision Zero, the highly customizable Exotic pulse rifle that doubles down as a sniper in its spare time. This old Häkke prototype weapon has built-in Anti-Barrier functionality, several choices of perks, multiple catalysts, and even two different firing modes: two-round and four-round bursts.

The coexistence of a pulse rifle mode and a high-powered sniper mode with Primary ammo (in the style of Vex Mythoclast) helps give Revision Zero its unique flavor. Landing precision hits creates Targeting Data, which allows guardians to charge high-powered, sniper-like shots. It’s a decent amount of free damage, though it comes with an even bigger amount of setup.

Revision Zero has a clearly defined role in PvE. It’s meant to be an Anti-Champion weapon, though it’s up against heavy competition: Wish-Ender and Arbalest could serve the same purpose, and arguably much better than Revision Zero. This weapon needs some firepower to go toe-to-toe with these giants, but it may still serve its purpose.

Revision Zero shines in PvP, though, as evidenced by the avalanche of Crucible-oriented perks it brings. Not only is it a pulse rifle with tremendous range, which makes it shine in longer-range engagements, but the sniper mode can also double down as a high-powered bullet that will instantly kill a guardian with a headshot—provided you charge up enough shots first.

Revision Zero PvE god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil direction, +10 handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil direction, +10 handling) Mag: High-Caliber Rounds (+5 range, extra stagger) or Ricochet Rounds (+10 stability)

High-Caliber Rounds (+5 range, extra stagger) or Ricochet Rounds (+10 stability) Perk: Vorpal Weapon (Honorable mention: Perpetual Motion)

Vorpal Weapon (Honorable mention: Perpetual Motion) Stock: Composite Stock (+5 stability, +5 handling) or Hand-Laid Stock (+10 stability)

Composite Stock (+5 stability, +5 handling) or Hand-Laid Stock (+10 stability) Catalyst: Fourth-Time’s The Charm or Outlaw

Fourth-Time’s The Charm or Outlaw Firing mode: Up to preference

The Revision Zero PvE god roll is far simpler than its PvP counterpart—mostly due to the lack of Revision Zero’s near-crippling variety when it comes to perks. Arrowhead Brake is a must to push Revision Zero’s recoil direction close to 100 and get some handling in the process, while you can get High-Caliber Rounds to consistently stagger red-bar enemies or go with Ricochet Rounds for more stability. Handling isn’t too essential to Revision Zero in PvE, so you can opt for Hand-Laid Stock for an extra boost to stability.

As far as Revision Zero’s PvE perks go, Vorpal Weapon is a no-brainer. This weapon has built-in Anti-Barrier functionality, meaning it’s meant to be used against Champions, and Vorpal Weapon will provide a hefty boost to shots against them. Perpetual Motion is the main alternative since the rest of the perks are PvP-oriented, but Vorpal is easily the best in slot for PvE. For the catalyst, we’re partial to Fourth Time’s the Charm or Outlaw.

Revision Zero’s firing mode will also have a tremendous impact on how you play, and it’s the most striking and impactful feature in Revision Zero. The two-round burst has more range, but less stability. This allows you to lean harder into Revision Zero’s pulse rifle range. The four-round burst, however, is more stable and fires more quickly, consequently charging up the sniper mode more easily.

Revision Zero PvP god roll

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil direction, +10 handling)

Arrowhead Brake (+30 recoil direction, +10 handling) Mag: Ricochet Rounds (+10 stability) or High-Caliber Rounds (+5 range, extra stagger)

Ricochet Rounds (+10 stability) or High-Caliber Rounds (+5 range, extra stagger) Perk: Perpetual Motion or Moving Target (Honorable mentions: Elemental Capacitor, Eye of the Storm)

Perpetual Motion or Moving Target (Honorable mentions: Elemental Capacitor, Eye of the Storm) Stock: Composite Stock (+5 stability, +5 handling) or Short-Action Stock (+15 handling)

Composite Stock (+5 stability, +5 handling) or Short-Action Stock (+15 handling) Catalyst: Outlaw or Under Pressure

Outlaw or Under Pressure Firing Mode: Up to preference

It’s not often you see a general-use weapon that didn’t come from the Crucible boast so many PvP-oriented perks. Revision Zero has access to four potentially great choices: Perpetual Motion, Elemental Capacitor, Moving Target, and Eye of the Storm. We’re partial to Perpetual Motion and Moving Target because they offer constant benefits, whereas Eye of the Storm only activates based on health lost and Elemental Capacitor offers different bonuses depending on subclasses. The first perk Revision Zero brings is highly up to personal preference, though, and Crucible players are bound to have their preferred choices even before they craft this pulse rifle.

For the barrel, we went with Arrowhead Brake to give Revision Zero a whopping 95 recoil direction and some extra handling, while we opted for Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds depending on how you feel the weapon handles. If you’re not having trouble controlling the shots, Short-Action Stock will give you a hefty boost to handling, while Composite Stock is a simple buff to stability and handling with no downsides.

For the Catalyst, Under Pressure will give you some bonus stability as your magazine gets lower, but Outlaw will have some good uptime if you have good aim. The last piece of the puzzle is the firing mode, and just like in PvE, it can define how Revision Zero feels. Players can take advantage of the two-round burst for more range at the expense of stability, sacrificing their sniper charges in the process.

Best Catalyst for Revision Zero