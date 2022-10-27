Players can craft Deep Stone Crypt weapons starting in Destiny 2’s season 19

Destiny 2 players who are tired of facing off against Taniks will have another reason to set foot in the Deep Stone Crypt next season. Starting with season 19, all Legendary weapons from the Beyond Light raid will be craftable and boast a reissued perk pool, Bungie confirmed in a blog post today.

The crafting mechanics will function similarly to Vow of the Disciple and King’s Fall, the two raids that already have craftable weapons. Each encounter has a chance of awarding a Deepsight drop, and players can also guarantee a Deepsight weapon of their choice every week by buying it off the chest at the end of the Taniks fight. Additionally, players can farm limitless encounters for possible Deepsight weapons whenever DSC is in rotation since that negates the weekly encounter lockouts.

The weapons being craftable also means players will have access to enhanced versions of the regular perks, including Reconstruction and Redirection. That’s not the extent of changes to their perk pools, though: Bungie is also reissuing these weapons, adding post-Beyond Light perks to some of them. The selection aimed for “new perks that synergize well with the perks that originated with Deep Stone Crypt: Reconstruction, Recombination, and Redirection,” senior design lead Chris Proctor wrote in the blog post.

Proctor also outlined a few of the perks coming in, including Focused Fury and Fourth Time’s the Charm. The developer also teased three combinations he’s particularly looking forward to: Reconstruction and Focused Fury on Heritage (Kinetic slug shotgun), Voltshot and Rampage on Posterity (180rpm Arc hand cannon), and Rapid Hit + Incandescent on Trustee (260rpm scout rifle). Additionally, these weapons will also receive the Bray Inheritance origin trait, though Bungie didn’t specify what it will do.

Though the idea of older raid weapons being craftable has floated around since weapon crafting began, this is the first actual confirmation of a raid’s weapons being reissued, meaning players could expect to see more raids receiving the same treatment in the future. With Deep Stone Crypt being a fairly recent raid and participating in the featured raid pool, players can expect to find more and more reason to dive into DSC—and the Pinnacle drops may just be a bonus instead of players’ main focus.

That’s not the only change to the crafting system coming in the near future, though. Today’s This Week at Bungie blog post also outlined a slew of crafting changes coming in with Lightfall next February, including the possible introduction of alternate ways to earn Resonant Elements when Destiny 2‘s next expansion hits.