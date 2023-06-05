Palmyra-B god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Rocket launchers have been a staple of Destiny since the franchise’s launch, but what makes a good rocket launcher stand out from all others? The answer: A solid selection of perks and a great weapon archetype.

The Palmyra-B ticks every single box, and upon its re-release in Season 16’s Season of the Risen, was given added benefits with the Häkke Precision Frame origin trait. The Stasis Rocket Launcher also rolls with some of the best perks in the game for a Power weapon, making it one of the most potent boss-damage weapons in Destiny 2.

Throw on the fact it’s a Legendary weapon—allowing you to roll with your Exotic slot freed up—and this might just be the perfect weapon to compliment your favorite builds.

Here are our recommendations for the Palmyra-B god roll and perks for Destiny 2.

How to get the Palmyra-B rocket launcher in Destiny 2

The Palmyra-B Rocket Launcher is in the world loot pool, meaning it can drop from just about any source in the wild. Whether it be via a rank-up package from Banshee-44, or getting a lucky Legendary Engram to drop from a tiny Thrall, given the size of the loot pool you might have a tough time getting your hands on one.

By far the best way to acquire one, therefore, is by Shaping one yourself at The Enclave. Completing the Shaping: Resonant Alloys quest as part of the weapon crafting mission set will give you the weapon’s pattern, after which you can make one yourself and level it up.

This will be the best version of the Palmyra-B, too, as after leveling the weapon up, you can craft the enhanced versions of each perk below, getting the maximum benefit out of the rocket launcher.

Palmyra-B PvE god roll in Destiny 2

An example of a god roll Palmyra-B rocket launcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Launcher Barrel: Linear Compensator or Confined Launch

or Magazine: Impact Casing

First perk: Auto-Loading Holster

Second perk: Explosive Light or Lasting Impression

or Weapon Mod: Boss Spec

Despite the benefits of the Häkke Precision Frame trait, the Palmyra-B has a very low blast radius, so we’ll be looking into boosting it slightly via our launcher barrel option. Both Linear Compensator and Confined Launch offer all-around benefits but in particular boost the weapons’ blast radius for a little more punch against a group of enemies.

That said, this weapon should be primarily used for bosses and champions. Impact Casing is built for larger targets and provides a flat damage boost for direct hits. You could alternatively look towards Black Powder for an even greater blast radius benefit, but at that point, you might as well find a heavy-frame rocket launcher instead.

Auto-Loading Holster is arguably the best perk for a rocket launcher, as it allows you to fire and forget your rocket and switch to another weapon to use for boss damage on top, then switch back when it’s ready to go again. We suggest pairing Auto-Loading with Explosive Light for a huge damage bonus after collecting Orbs of Light.

Lasting Impression is also a great shout, but be careful. The rocket will impact and prime for detonation after a short delay and if you reach a health gate on a boss or trigger a champion’s shield, they’ll become immune through the explosion. Used tactically, however, you might find this option can be just as strong as Explosive Light.

Palmyra-B PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Launcher Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: High-Velocity Rounds

First perk: Unrelenting or Ensemble

or Second perk: Chain Reaction

Rocket launchers are some of the most popular weapons in the Power slot for PvP, but specific perks aren’t as much of a focus. The idea is to fire a one-hit kill shot given you’ll very likely only get one shot at a time from an ammo pickup.

If you had to select perks for the Palmyra-B, focus on projectile velocity. Get the rocket downrange as quickly as possible to give opponents less time to dodge or evade the rocket. Volatile Launch and High-Velocity Rounds also boost blast radius, ensuring a narrow miss will still net a kill.

Unrelenting will give you a health boost on kills, while with Ensemble you equip the weapon a lot faster, ensuring that even if your death was guaranteed at range you can still fire the rocket in time to trade for the kill. Chain Reaction sets up for huge rocket multi-kills; killed enemies will explode and deal extra damage to anyone standing nearby.

