Amongst the deluge of seasonal and endgame loot added to Destiny 2 with Season of Plunder, the Out of Bounds submachine gun seemingly slipped through the net when it was added to the Crucible activity drops. From the shadows, it has been a silent killer, loaded with a massive perk pool—24 in total—and capable of rolling with almost every desirable perk combination for a 900 RPM submachine gun like it.

Hunting down a good roll of Out of Bounds can initially seem intimidating. But the more time spent in the Crucible chasing drops, the easier it will get because of the fact that drops of playlist weapons after resetting reputation with the associated vendor can come with multiple perk options on the same gun. It goes far to making the 24 possible perks a less daunting prospect of RNG and also gives you more room to experiment with many of the great potential builds that Out of Bounds can deliver.

For players who like a traditional damage boost, the likes of Killing Wind and Kill Clip, Moving Target and Harmony, or Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie are all here. Many players instead like to focus on enhancing the rest of the gun’s statistics, and for that, there are combinations like Perpetual Motion and Rangefinder. That’s not to mention the fact Out of Bounds comes with the Omolon Fluid Dynamics origin trait as well, which grants a hefty 20 stability during the top half of the magazine. It’s a hard gun to pick one god roll on because Out of Bounds ultimately has a god roll for every kind of player.

Yet there are still some objective outliers, perk combinations that synergize to create a harmonious playstyle worth investing in. So here are our recommendations for god rolls in both the PvP and PvE settings for the Out of Bounds SMG.

Out of Bounds god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Out of Bounds PvP god roll

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

First perk: Perpetual Motion or Killing Wind

Second perk: Kill Clip or Rangefinder

Out of Bounds PvE god roll

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling or Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Flared Magwell

First perk: Demolitionist or Perpetual Motion

Second perk: Kill Clip or Adrenaline Junkie (Honorable mention: Golden Tricorn)

A god roll for Out of Bounds is in the eye of the beholder, but there are a few key rules to follow when building one. With 95 recoil direction at base, wasting a barrel on something such as Arrowhead Brake is offering very little in the way of benefits where a choice like Corkscrew Rifling or Smallbore is better suited. Out of Bounds is already effectively a laser, so building a roll that instead enhances its stability and range will be much more effective.

The PvE roll is also more flexible as the wider playstyles that Out of Bounds can fit into in such an environment are much greater in number. Perks like Rangefinder have less of a place here, but Golden Tricorn, Surrounded or Adrenaline Junkie can start to come into the conversation. With Out of Bounds being an Arc SMG in the season of Arc 3.0’s introduction, leaning into the perks that both generate ability energy and also activate off of using abilities can be a tempting route to go alongside a complimentary Elemental Well mod build.

With a perk pool of this size, even the choice of god rolls here won’t cover every option a player might prefer to take.

First perk column

Moving Target and Hip-Fire Grip

Both of these perks offer a similar set of benefits, only for different ways of using the SMG. Especially in a PvP setting, running Out of Bounds in hip fire to benefit from Hip-Fire Grip is unlikely to be wise when range plays such a crucial role in how effective a submachine gun is. But those same constraints don’t apply in PvE. Moving Target is the more suitable choice in PvP, with the boosts to both aim assist and movement speed while aiming down sights allowing any player to duel just that little bit better.

Perpetual Motion and Dynamic Sway Reduction

The main draw of these two perks is the bumps to stability that they both offer, but their activation requirements and additional benefits are what set them apart. Perpetual Motion has quickly become a crowd favorite due to its easily accessible buffs, requiring the player only to be constantly moving to keep the stability, handling, and reload speed enhancements active.

Dynamic Sway Reduction is similarly easy but offers a smaller incremental increase to stability and requires firing the weapon for half a second to gain the effect. While this means players will naturally activate Dynamic Sway Reduction in any gunfight, the smaller overall benefit can be a point against it versus Perpetual Motion’s equal accessibility.

Killing Wind and Heating Up

While Killing Wind offers range, mobility, and handling after a kill, Heating Up instead offers accuracy and stability following one. It’s tough competition for Heating Up when Killing Wind has been a mainstay of PvP god rolls on all manner of weapon archetypes since its inception in Destiny 2.

Heating Up also suffers from the fact one of its key benefits is an improvement to recoil when Out of Bounds has a rock-solid natural recoil direction to begin with. It’s hard to bet against Killing Wind if you’re looking for a perk that can grant statistical benefits in the wake of a kill to pair with something like Kill Clip in the second column.

Subsistence

Subsistence needs no introduction since the perk has been a consistent presence on many god rolls for the bullet hose-style SMGs and auto rifles that Out of Bounds fits into. If you’re feeling that the natural magazine size is a hindrance in PvE content and too much downtime is taken for reloading, Subsistence can be a great choice in this column to maintain momentum against large groups of minor combatants.

Demolitionist

With Adrenaline Junkie in the second column, Demolitionist’s inherent value as a grenade energy generator is given even further prominence on this weapon. For players looking for a primary weapon that can synergize with an ability-focused build, especially one making use of Arc 3.0, Demolitionist is a perfect perk choice here for Out of Bounds.

Tunnel Vision

Tunnel Vision has a lot of potential in PvP, especially when it shares activation requirements with Kill Clip, making the two perks very complimentary. For many players, traditional choices like Killing Wind in the first column will take precedence, but the sizable buff to accuracy and aim assist that Tunnel Vision provides should not go under the radar.

Pulse Monitor and Grave Robber

These two perks offer instant reloads for Out of Bounds, a potentially clutch perk when the additional bullets might be needed to win a fight in the Crucible. But compared to other perks present here which can provide more consistent benefits to more universal elements like stability or range, the utility of Pulse Monitor and Grave Robber is a little overshadowed. Players will most likely find more success picking out a choice of magazine that increases reload speed rather than taking one of these perks.

Threat Detector

Threat Detector is a very niche choice but has its counterpart in Surrounded in the second column. PvP rolls of Out of Bounds will have very little use for it, but a PvE roll with these two perks has great potential in the majority of content—especially if the activity is particularly dense with enemies, like Battlegrounds or Ketchcrash, and being surrounded by enemies is a natural consequence of participation.

Second perk column

Kill Clip and Harmony

Kill Clip will be the obvious choice for many players when seeking a damage perk for the second column. But Harmony can be an equally promising option for any player in PvP working with a reliable special weapon in their second weapon slot, granting a seven-second 20 percent damage boost for Out of Bounds after getting a kill with a different weapon. It’s less of an increase, but the larger window to work with gives you a greater opportunity to capitalize on that bonus damage.

Swashbuckler and Adrenaline Junkie

On most guns, these two perks would be given equal weight since they both offer a 33 percent damage boost for the equivalent cost of either a charge melee or grenade kill, respectively. But on Out of Bounds, Adrenaline Junkie has an advantage since it can be paired with Demolitionist in the first column. Swashbuckler’s similar counterpart perk in Pugilist is unfortunately nowhere to be seen, which somewhat dims the appeal of picking it up for this SMG.

Rangefinder and Fragile Focus

Increasing the range of a 900 RPM submachine gun has been a go-to option since the dominance of the Multimach CCX last year, and it’s good to interrogate the utility of both Rangefinder and Fragile Focus to see which is the best choice for a PvP roll of Out of Bounds specifically. Unfortunately for Fragile Focus, Rangefinder needs only for the weapon to be aimed for its benefits to zoom and aim assist falloff distance to be active. It’s far less risky than Fragile Focus, where the 20 range bump goes away after the player receives any damage at all.

Golden Tricorn

Golden Tricorn grants by far the largest potential buff to damage: a 50 percent increase at maximum stacks. If you’re running a matching Arc subclass build, this can easily be the best choice of damage perk for Out of Bounds versus the likes of Kill Clip in a PvE environment. Paired with Demolitionist and its ability to rapidly generate additional grenade energy, you can keep Golden Tricorn’s benefits active through any encounter with ease.

Surrounded

Surrounded’s natural symbiosis with Threat Detector makes for a perfect prospective roll for players who want to build a PvE roll of Out of Bounds designed for enemy dense encounters. A 30 percent damage increase nearly matches the likes of Kill Clip and only requires proximity to a group of enemies to proc. If you have the Surrounded Spec mod, this damage bonus can be increased even further alongside an additional 1.5-second lingering duration to the benefit once the crowd begins to thin.

Tap the Trigger and Well-Rounded

When you’re looking for even more ways to increase the stability of this gun, Tap the Trigger and Well-Rounded are the two central perks to look at in the second column. Tap the Trigger seems like the obvious winner, granting an impressive bonus of 40 stability on the initial trigger pull, which gives you a strong advantage in the opening of a fight. Well-Rounded is a harder sell, demanding use of a grenade or charged melee to get even one stack of 10 range, 10 stability, and 10 handling. If you’re picking this perk up, it’s most likely for that additional range increase it offers.

Gutshot Straight and Under-Over

In a perk pool otherwise stacked with promising options, these two perks are unfortunately underwhelming in comparison. Gutshot Straight’s additional damage to body shots has some potential on a weapon like Out of Bounds but finds itself overshadowed by more traditional choices like Kill Clip or Harmony. Under-Over, on the other hand, suffers from simply being too niche, granting bonus damage only to overshields in PvP or combatant shields in PvE, in a column otherwise dominated by perks with more universal application.