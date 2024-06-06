No Hesitation god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s No Hesitation is the first auto rifle in the new Support Frame archetype. With it, you can shoot your enemies and heal your allies almost at the same time. Overwatch‘s Ana Amari sends her regards.

As flashy as it may be, the support archetype comes with a noticeable caveat: Its projectiles fly slowly, which limits its efficiency at longer ranges. Still, this powerful healing machine can throw supporting fire at your allies and take down your foes from one moment to the next.

Here is the No Hesitation PvE god roll in Destiny 2.

No Hesitation PvE god roll in Destiny 2

The closest thing to a Miss Moxxi gun we have so far. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling or Smallbore

Mag: Flared Magwell or Tactical Mag

Third column: Overflow or Demolitionist Subsistence and Strategist are also excellent options.

or Fourth column: Desperate Measures, Surrounded, Incandescent, or Frenzy Circle of Life works well if you’re using a more support-focused playstyle.

Surrounded, Incandescent, or Frenzy

No Hesitation comes with a stacked Destiny 2 perk pool that will be the envy of any 600rpm auto rifle. It has a good deal of ability energy generation and even a potential Solar synergy, without even counting the (dis)advantages of its frame.

Right away, its third-column perks bring great value by either improving your magazine and reloads or granting you ability energy. Overflow and Subsistence let you keep firing more before having to reload, which is helpful to let you switch between healing and damage on the fly.

The ability energy comes in the form of Demolitionist or Strategist, which can both roll in No Hesitations’ third column. Physic grants restoration to you and allies when healing, which doubles down on its support capabilities and, being Solar, can refresh Ember of Empyrean.

All in all, it’s a highly stacked pool with plenty of options to use on any element. There’s not that much of a wrong option here (well, maybe Ensemble), so pick whatever strengthens your playstyle.

In the fourth column, the damage department is represented by Desperate Measures, Surrounded, and Frenzy, with Desperate Measures being our personal favorite despite granting less damage than Surrounded. Support-based builds can make tremendous use of Circle of Life as well since it’s a decent buff with great uptime. For Solar 3.0 synergy, you have Incandescent, which procs multiple Solar fragments and can even trigger some Prismatic fragments.

Ultimately, it’s easy to hesitate when picking a No Hesitations god roll. Choosing an option depends on what aspects of this weapon you want to enhance, and it’s versatile enough to offer a few different ways to tune it. Luckily for guardians, it’s craftable.

