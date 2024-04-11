Category:
New Destiny 2 subclass is no world-beater, but players agree it’s a good thing

It's everything it should be.
Published: Apr 11, 2024 12:04 pm
Bungie revealed which subclass abilities and class Aspects will be available to mix and match in the upcoming Prismatic subclass, and while not everything made the list, players agree this is exactly what Prismatic needs.

In a Destiny 2 development blog post on April 10, Bungie went into more detail about the capabilities of the Prismatic subclass. Unlike our initial impressions, not every Aspect and ability will be available in Prismatic. Supers like Well of Radiance and Aspects like Banner of War will seemingly remain exclusive to their subclasses. This may come as a disappointment to some, but Destiny 2 fans on Reddit agreed this is a great and balanced approach.

The ability menu for a Prismatic Hunter shows multiple abilities from different subclasses.
Be the master of Light and Dark. Image via Bungie

“I am glad Prismatic isn’t just ‘take the most popular and op aspect/abilities and stitch them together’ subclass,” one player wrote in a thread, adding that if all of the Aspects and abilities were available, some of them would’ve been inevitably left behind.

There’s also a technical side to it. As another player pointed out, testing and balancing every single ability in the game to make sure they work well together without completely breaking the game is almost impossible.

What Prismatic does instead, is it gives new life to more underused abilities by introducing specific synergies. For example, Diamond Lance and Feed the Void Aspects will activate from ability kills of any damage type, rather than just Stasis and Void. Such an approach makes Prismatic a balanced choice among the subclasses, rather than a must-pick, which many agree is perfect.

“I 100% agree, I’m sure there are a few changes they could make, and probably add in a few more aspects. But I really appreciate the curated approach they took,” a fan wrote, and there’s no doubt that Bungie will be closely monitoring the performance of Prismatic and make adjustments throughout the year of The Final Shape.

