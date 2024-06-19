Line In The Sand god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s first Episode, Echoes, has a wide range of new weapons to earn with cool new perks, but sometimes it’s a trip down memory lane we truly need.

Recommended Videos

The season saw several reprised weapons from years gone by making a return to Destiny, fully updated and wielding epic perk combinations of their own. One is Season of the Dawn’s Line In The Sand, and it might just be your new favorite weapon for bosses. Here’s the god roll and best perks for the reprised Line In The Sand in Destiny 2.

What is the Line In The Sand god roll in Destiny 2?

Saint-14’s trusty Linear is back. Screenshot by Dot Esports

PvE god roll

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling

Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Perk One: Rapid Hit or Clown Cartridge

or Perk Two: Bait and Switch

Origin Trait: Cast No Shadows

PvP god roll

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling

Magazine: Accelerated Coils

Perk One: Moving Target

Perk Two: Opening Shot

Origin Trait: Cast No Shadows

Bait and Switch is the flavor of the month when it comes to heavy weapon damage perks, and on Line In The Sand, it’s a perfect pick, especially when using this season’s The Call rocket sidearm which makes it easy to proc the perk. We’re combining it with Clown Cartridge to overflow the magazine to get an extra few shots off. Alternatively, Rapid Hit grants a huge reduction to reload speed after landing multiple crits—both are pretty decent options.

Interestingly, this is the first Linear Fusion Rifle to roll with Reservoir Burst, which can be combined with Deconstruct or Clown Cartridge to fire off extra explosive shots when the magazine is full or overflowing. These perks make it a great all-round option for both add clear and boss damage.

PvP is a lot simpler when it comes to making the perk choice: We’re going with Moving Target and Opening Shot allowing for a hyper-accurate first shot after picking up the heavy ammo brick.

How to get Line In The Sand in Destiny 2

Focus your Echo Engrams and get the roll you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get a Line In The Sand by reaching level seven on Failsafe V1.0’s reward track during the Episode: Echoes season. Once you’ve unlocked your first, you can then focus your Echo Engrams on a random rolled version of the weapon.

Line In The Sand cannot be crafted like other Deepsight weapons, so if you want the enhanced version of the perks, you’ll need to use Enhancement Cores and Exotic Ciphers to upgrade your Line In The Sand—only after you land the roll you’re looking for.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy