Jurassic Green, the Festival of the Lost pulse rifle, is coming back for the 2022 version of the event with its signature Jurassic coat of paint and a few new additions to its perk pool. The new Jurassic Green comes with a few options for its god roll, including Incandescent and Golden Tricorn, which help guardians lean into Solar 3.0 but can be good on their own across all subclasses.

There are plenty of PvE options for Jurassic Green, including four popular damage-boosting perks in the fourth column alone, but PvP-focused players can also make some use of Jurassic Green in the Crucible, especially with pulse rifles in a good spot in the recent meta during Season of Plunder.

Here are our god rolls for Jurassic Green across both activity types, leaning into its damage-boosting perks and utility (with Incandescent) to make the most out of this pulse rifle.

Jurassic Green PvE and PvP god rolls in Destiny 2

Jurassic Green PvE god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Perpetual Motion or Subsistence

Perpetual Motion or Subsistence Second perk: Incandescent, Adrenaline Junkie, Golden Tricorn, or Multikill Clip

Jurassic Green PvP god roll:

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore

Arrowhead Brake, Corkscrew Rifling, Hammer-Forged Rifling, or Smallbore Magazine: Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds

Ricochet Rounds or High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Rangefinder, Perpetual Motion, or Killing Wind (Honorable Mention: Steady Hands)

Rangefinder, Perpetual Motion, or Killing Wind (Honorable Mention: Steady Hands) Second perk: Incandescent, Multikill Clip, or Golden Tricorn

The PvE god roll has plenty of options when it comes to the second perk, with a veritable plethora of choices that can fit every occasion. Incandescent and Golden Tricorn have more effect when running a Solar subclass (especially due to Golden Tricorn’s 50-percent damage boost after killing an enemy with a Solar ability), but there are few options that are outright bad.

For PvP, however, Jurassic Green doesn’t really have any outright Crucible-specific perks in the second column, so we’ve leaned into damage boosts and utility in our god roll. As far as the parts go, we aimed to maximize Jurassic Green’s range, allowing players to engage more easily in the range space that pulse rifles excel at.

If you’re struggling to decide on a perk combination or just want to know which copies of Jurassic Green are worth keeping and which ones will turn into four Legendary Shards, however, here’s a breakdown of the best perks for Jurassic Green—and why they’re in our god rolls.

Best perks for Jurassic Green: Third column in Destiny 2

Subsistence For PvE, holding off on reloads can be helpful for keeping up your damage output and continuing to clear enemies. Subsistence acts perfectly when it comes to that regard, since each kill will refill a bit of your magazine. This allows you to continue firing at red-bar enemies for longer with Jurassic Green, and pairing it with damage-boosting perks and even the utility from Incandescent can make it an invaluable perk in any god roll. Perpetual Motion Perpetual Motion is one of Destiny 2‘s most flexible perks. As long as you’re moving, you get a boost to stability, handling, and reload speed, which drastically improves how your weapon behaves in both PvE and PvP. It’s particularly useful in the Crucible, where you’ll ideally always be moving, and where the handling buff shines even harder. Rangefinder, Killing Wind, Steady Hands (PvP) These three perks have tremendous utility in the Crucible. Rangefinder gives Jurassic Green a boost to its range and zoom stats, which improve how the weapon behaves at range—including a more forgiving aim assist falloff when ADSing. Killing Wind is a staple in the Crucible as well due to its boosts to Mobility, handling, and weapon range after getting a kill, which all come into play in the fast-paced action of Destiny 2‘s PvP modes. Steady Hands can also be a comfortable perk due to its strong handling buff across all weapons after getting a kill, which makes ADSing and even swapping weapons far quicker. Choosing between them is a matter of preference, playstyle, and availability, so pick whatever falls in line with your gameplay the most for PvP. Tunnel Vision Tunnel Vision helps with target acquisition if you reload after a kill, which comes in handy for the Crucible. Its goal is to make it easier to hit shots, but it’s going up against strong competition in the form of Rangefinder and Killing Wind (and Steady Hands, to a lesser degree). Like the other perks, choosing between them is a matter of what works best for you and what combinations on you can get on your Jurassic Green.

Best perks for Jurassic Green: Fourth column in Destiny 2

Incandescent, Golden Tricorn

These two perks are amazing in their own right, but having a Solar subclass equipped helps make the most of them. For PvE, Incandescent is a solid crowd control tool that synergizes with Scorch and Solar 3.0. Golden Tricorn, on the other hand, will give players a 17-percent damage boost after getting a kill, which they can raise to a whopping 50 percent by killing an enemy with a Solar ability. They’re a good roll for Jurassic Green regardless of what subclass you’re running (though with slightly different effects), but if you’re looking for a pulse rifle with Solar synergy, these two will be your go-to.

Multikill Clip

One of the most reliable damage-boosting perks in Destiny 2 can also roll in Jurassic Green, and it features heavily in our god roll. Multikill Clip gives players a damage bonus based on however many enemies they killed before reloading—and unlike its sister perk Kill Clip, guardians can refresh Multikill Clip easily. Take it to a Nightfall or to the Crucible and odds are it won’t let you down.

Adrenaline Junkie, Frenzy

Adrenaline Junkie rose in popularity since it became basically the grenade equivalent of Swashbuckler, and Frenzy has been a top-tier perk since its release in Season of the Chosen, even after a nerf to its damage bonus. Both are amazing in Jurassic Green, with their particularities. Frenzy takes around 12 seconds to activate and falls off after five seconds, though it doesn’t require kills. This makes it suited for higher-end content where kills are harder to come by. Adrenaline Junkie, on the other hand, has a smaller damage boost than two stacks of Golden Tricorn (when used with a Solar subclass) but stacks to full on any grenade kill, giving it an edge over Tricorn when not alongside a Solar subclass. You can’t really go wrong with them either, but make sure you’re bringing the proper tool for the job.

Gutshot Straight, Adaptive Munitions

These two perks will be among the less-common choices for Jurassic Green, mostly because of how circumstantial at best they can be. Adaptive Munitions has its place in higher-end content with Match Game enabled, which forces players to match their damage type to enemy shields’ element. The perk slowly adapts a weapon’s damage to enemies’ shields, which allows it to slowly but surely break them without needing to swap weapons. Gutshot Straight, on the other hand, slightly increases bodyshot damage but reduces target acquisition, making body shots more damaging but headshots harder to come by. In most cases, however, you’ll benefit more from the target acquisition, especially in the Crucible, which makes Gutshot Straight a gimmicky choice.