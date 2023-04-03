Jorum’s Claw god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

The Jorum’s Claw pulse rifle has returned to the Iron Banner in Destiny 2 with a fresh perk pool that plays host to many intriguing options in both PvP and PvE environments. The weapon hasn’t been seen since the Curse of Osiris expansion, and its Lightfall incarnation is already looking like a major improvement over its original debut.

Those major improvements are important, as Jorum’s Claw faces some stiff competition within its archetype. Adaptive Frame pulse rifles aren’t in a highly meta spot currently for the Crucible, but a solidly crafted Syncopation-53 pulse rifle can still be seen getting regular use in many a PvP match with the right roll.

Jorum’s Claw can’t be crafted, which means it can’t directly compete with Syncopation-53 utilizing the same perks, but the differing options it has available hold a lot of its own promise.

Whether it’s a PvE build centered around ability synergy with Incandescent or an Encore PvP roll to fuel Jorum’s Claw with a hefty stat package that no other Adaptive Frame pulse rifle can get, there’s something worth chasing here for everyone. Plus, with Iron Banner weapons now being focusable at Lord Saladin, getting your hands on that perfect perk combination is easier than it’s ever been.

Here are our picks for the Jorum’s Claw god rolls that you should be looking out for when Iron Banner is live in Destiny 2, each capable of making an off-meta archetype work wonderfully with your current loadout.

Jorum’s Claw PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Smallbore

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

First perk: Encore

Second perk: Golden Tricorn or Kill Clip

To put it simply, Encore is one of the strongest perks you can hope for in the current era of Destiny 2 when you’re looking to boost the stats on offer for a weapon.

Currently, very few pulse rifles are available that have Encore as an option, and Jorum’s Claw is the first 390 RPM one to feature the perk too. Stability, range, and accuracy all get boosted upon a kill, which are three stats that are fundamental to how effective a pulse rifle is in the Crucible. Players will feel Encore’s impact especially so at medium to long range.

When looking at what to combine it with, it’s hard to go wrong with classic choices like Golden Tricorn and Kill Clip, which can boost the damage of Jorum’s Claw in tandem with Encore’s stacking stat bonuses. Headseeker isn’t a bad option either but is inherently weaker than it is on Syncopation-53, where it can be paired with Zen Moment and also enhanced through crafting.

While barrel picks like Smallbore are the top recommendation for enhanced range and stability, players can also look to Arrowhead Brake if evening out the weapon’s recoil direction is an important aspect of your success in PvP fights.

Jorum’s Claw PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Screengrab via d2gunsmith

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Magazine: Ricochet Rounds

First perk: Outlaw or Encore

Second perk: Incandescent or Kill Clip

The Jorum’s Claw god roll is a bit more flexible in PvE, but ultimately boils down to your intentions with the weapon in that environment.

As it is a Solar weapon, Bungie has packed it with the possibility of running Incandescent in the fourth perk column. Enhanced Incandescent offers a significant upgrade over the original perk, which somewhat hinders it on a non-craftable weapon like Jorum’s Claw, but players that are lacking good Incandescent weapons will find a good workhorse choice here nonetheless.

If you already have an Incandesent gun that suits your Solar synergy needs, the combination of Outlaw or Encore with Kill Clip is still just as good as it was every season prior to now. Pulse rifles are regularly featured as one of the anti-Champion tools in seasonal artifacts and Jorum’s Claw can fit comfortably into any loadout—especially if you need one that can dish out hefty damage to Solar shields throughout a Nightfall.

It’s unfortunately best to avoid the Iron Banner-exclusive perks on Jorum’s Claw, as the benefits they provide a pulse rifle like this do not outweigh the stats sacrificed to achieve those benefits. With perks like Encore, Moving Target, and Outlaw here too, there are much better ways to enhance the weapon’s stats as is.

Ricochet Rounds once again proves to be a great magazine choice here, but players might want to explore Light Mag and Flared Magwell as options if a faster reload is something you prefer to have for lengthy PvE engagements.