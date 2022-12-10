Is Spire of the Watcher farmable in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2‘s Spire of the Watcher dungeon gives players plenty of loot to chase. Whether they want a Dead Man’s Tale-like scout rifle, a set of cowboy armor, or just a new Seventh Seraph Carbine, hopping into the Spire of the Watcher dungeon might be a good way to spend time—and get some shiny new loot.

With so much gear and so many lockouts in Destiny 2, though, farming a dungeon might become impossible depending on the day or the week. While one dungeon a week will be endlessly farmable, the rules apply differently to the Pinnacle dungeon for that season. Here’s what you need to know about farming Spire of the Watcher, Destiny 2‘s season 19 dungeon.

Can you farm the Spire of the Watcher dungeon in Destiny 2?

Spire of the Watcher is fully farmable during its time as a Pinnacle raid. With the next dungeon slated for season 21, this means players have roughly six months to farm Spire of the Watcher for whatever loot they want.

Farming loot from Spire of the Watcher comes with two caveats, though: you will only receive Pinnacle drops from the raid once a week per character, and you only have one shot at obtaining Hierarchy of Needs per character per week.

Despite those restrictions, though, Spire of the Watcher allows you to farm for loot even if you haven’t added it to your collections, as was the case for Duality before it.

How to farm Spire of the Watcher in Destiny 2

If you want to farm Spire of the Watcher, you only need to repeat the encounter you want to farm. The introductory part of the mission doesn’t drop dungeon loot, so you’ll need to get through it if you want to get to the rest of the encounters. Luckily for players, though, they can save a checkpoint for the encounter they want to try over and over, saving a ton of time in the process.

To save a checkpoint in any raid or dungeon, you must get to the checkpoint itself (usually marked by a prompt to place a rally banner), start the encounter, then wipe the party. This will save the checkpoint on that character for all party members involved. Once the fireteam has a checkpoint available, one of the players should swap guardians so the checkpoint is in place, then run through the encounter as normal.

After the encounter ends, one player swaps to the guardian with the checkpoint, then invites the rest of the team into their instance. Once everybody is in, the player changes characters again so they’ll keep the checkpoint. Clearing the encounter overrides the checkpoint, so it’s always handy keeping a farming checkpoint on the backburner.

Checkpoints are marked by a GPS icon on the raid or dungeon you want to do, and players can reset their checkpoints at any time by hovering their mouse over the icon (just above the Launch button) and holding F. Checkpoints are also cleared with the weekly reset.