Is Kept Confidence good in Destiny 2?

Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch is now live, and its seasonal arsenal is up for grabs for players offering up their tithes to Eris Morn in Savathun’s Throne World, including the Kept Confidence hand cannon. But is it worth grinding for or crafting?

Well, the Kept Confidence is turning a lot of heads, and as part of the 140 RPM Adaptive Frame subfamily, that doesn’t come as a surprise. Some of the most popular hand cannons in Destiny 2 are a part of this group, such as Eyasluna, Austringer, and Fatebringer, so it’s inevitable that any new addition to the category will immediately grab players’ attention.

Not every new hand cannon can be the next Eyasluna, though, and it’s down to the perks that Kept Confidence has available as to whether or not it will be a weapon worthy of a place in your day-to-day loadout.

Is Kept Confidence worth keeping in Destiny 2’s Season of the Witch?

Unfortunately, the new Kept Confidence hand cannon suffers from a very poor perk pool in season 22. With none of the popular perks available such as Kill Clip, Rangefinder, Moving Target, or Rampage, Kept Confidence is limited in its efficacy by the more niche perks that players will have to rely on such as Multikill Clip and Eye of the Storm.

Kept Confidence is not worth keeping unless you are really in need of a Strand hand cannon in the Adaptive Frame subfamily. There aren’t a lot of great Strand hand cannons out there right now (Round Robin wasn’t particularly exciting either), but there are alternatives for Strand primary weapons—like the Rufus’ Fury auto rifle—which will serve you far better in a PvE environment.

Not only that but hand cannons such as the reprised Igneous Hammer are slated to come out later on in Season of the Witch via Trials of Osiris with significantly more robust perk pools.

To make matters worse, Kept Confidence’s base statistics are worse than its main competitors in the 140 RPM family. Eyasluna outclasses it in every category that matters: aim assist, range, stability, handling, and reload speed. Even when Kept Confidence can go toe-to-toe with the best, matching Fatebringer’s range stat, its stability and handling are vastly inferior on top of having no access to perks like Explosive Payload and Kill Clip.

Kept Confidence is a weapon worth skipping unless you want a crafted version to tuck away in your collection for the sake of completionism.

