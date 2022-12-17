With Season of the Seraph, the IKELOS weapons got an update, releasing as the 1.0.3 versions of the weapons players are more than familiar with by now. The IKELOS hand cannon isn’t an exception, getting a few changes in its perk pool compared to v1.0.2.

Though it doesn’t have Disruption Break anymore, the IKELOS hand cannon maintains a bit of its effectiveness in higher-end content with Adaptive Munitions. More importantly, though, Bungie gave it a true arsenal of damage-boosting perks. That said, the IKELOS hand cannon brings the few advantages and numerous downsides that come with its 180rpm archetype across both game modes.

Here are our god rolls for the IKELOS hand cannon in Destiny 2.

IKELOS hand cannon v1.0.3. PvE god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling

Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Seraph Rounds, Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, or Accurized Rounds

Seraph Rounds, Tactical Mag, Appended Mag, or Accurized Rounds First perk: Subsistence, Rapid Hit, Stats For All, or Triple Tap

Subsistence, Rapid Hit, Stats For All, or Triple Tap Second perk: Rampage, One For All, or Golden Tricorn (Honorable mention: Frenzy)

There are a lot of options to help the IKELOS hand cannon get some punch. Repulsor Brace and Adaptive Munitions aren’t on our list because of how circumstantial they can be, but they can help a bit in higher-end content, where the 180rpm archetype gains some value for pressuring champions.

IKELOS hand cannon v1.0.3. PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Barrel: Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling

Hammer-Forged Rifling, Smallbore, Fluted Barrel, or Corkscrew Rifling Mag: Seraph Rounds or Accurized Rounds

Seraph Rounds or Accurized Rounds First perk: Rapid Hit or Well-Rounded

Rapid Hit or Well-Rounded Second perk: Rampage or Golden Tricorn

The lack of PvP-focused perks harms the IKELOS hand cannon in the Crucible, and there’s definitely not enough to help offset the fact that it’s a 180rpm. While you’ll be better off going with a different weapon or archetype, if you really want to use the IKELOS hand cannon in PvP, lean into Rapid Hit for the quick reload and stability and pair it with Golden Tricorn or Rampage to get damage boosts.

IKELOS hand cannon god roll and best perks guide: third column

Rapid Hit, Subsistence

The IKELOS hand cannon has enough of a fire rate that you can quickly stack Rapid Hit with it, and since you need more shots to kill enemies compared to their harder-hitting 140rpm counterparts, you can get a good deal of benefit from this perk since it boosts reload speed and stability. Subsistence is a classic perk in most god rolls. It was around in the IKELOS hand cannon v1.0.2., and it’s also available in the Season of the Seraph version. These two are our choices, but Stats For All and Triple Tap also provide great benefits.

Stats For All

Stats For All is a solid choice thanks to the stat boosts it provides, and you can pair it with One For All to get two perks with one trigger. Sometimes referred to All For All, this combination is the best way to get benefits from Stats For All, but this perk is good enough to stand on its own.

Triple Tap

Triple Tap has its place in a fast-firing, low-recoil hand cannon like 180rpms. You’ll be firing quickly enough to have plenty of shots to stack Triple Tap, and you have just enough recoil to keep landing those shots without bending over backward to control it. Its base recoil direction is 91, which is good enough to handle, but you can also slot in a Counterbalance Stock mod and crank it up to an even 100 to make your shots perfectly vertical.

Well-Rounded

Well-Rounded provides a bonus to stability, handling, and range when you hit a target with a charged melee or a grenade. It’s not a perk you may actively look to proc, especially not in the Crucible, but it’s a decent benefit to have. It’s also hard to stand up against other perks in this column, so this perk is a “maybe” at best.

Offhand Strike, Air Assault

These are the main Crucible-based choices in the IKELOS hand cannon’s god roll, and they aren’t exactly anything to write home about. Air Assault in the Seraph sandbox is part of the contentious airborne effectiveness system, and this perk means killing enemies will make your weapons more accurate in mid-air. Offhand Strike, on the other hand, grants you some increased weapon range, stability, and accuracy—but only when firing from the hip. These two are better in PvP, and even then, they’re circumstantial at best.

IKELOS hand cannon god roll and best perks guide: fourth column

Rampage, One For All, Golden Tricorn

The new IKELOS hand cannon can roll with a few hard-hitting PvE perks. Though Rampage and Vorpal Weapon were the only two damage perks in the v1.0.2. IKELOS hand cannon, the Season of the Seraph version brings in a few great choices and other good choices as a backup in case you miss the podium.

The classic Rampage continues to be available, which makes it an excellent choice for both PvE and PvP modes. In addition to it, PvE players can rely on One For All for a hefty damage boost after hitting three enemies (which the IKELOS hand cannon needs, being a 180rpm), and Golden Tricorn opens up even more damage-boosting options for Void builds. One stack of Tricorn is a good enough bonus in and of itself, but killing a target with a Void ability makes it even better.

Frenzy, Focused Fury

Frenzy and Focused Fury take a slight backseat to the other three due to their trickier activation triggers. Frenzy requires you to be in combat for at least 12 seconds, while Focused Fury requires you to land half your magazine as precision damage. They’re not bad perks, but by the time either of them procs, odds are you’d already have a different buff going on. Subsistence or Triple Tap make it more forgiving to land precision shots, too.

Repulsor Brace, Adaptive Munitions

These two choices aren’t necessarily bad based, but they are far more circumstantial. Repulsor Brace gives you an overshield after taking down a Void-debuffed target, which requires you to have a consistent way of debuffing targets—normally, a Void build. Adaptive Munitions helps in higher-end content where Match Game is enabled since it allows you to slowly take down a non-matching shield. In those activities, 180rpm hand cannons usually have better champion pressure when it comes to Overload Champions (on the rare occasions where Overload Hand Cannon exists), so having this perk could give you some benefit if you’re already planning on bringing the IKELOS hand cannon. It’s not an everyday-use perk, but it can come in handy when you do need it.