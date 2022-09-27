Since Season of Plunder’s release, players have been eyeing the Rumored Treasure Map, the final map-related upgrade in the Star Chart. With the arrival of week six, it’s finally available for purchase—though its results are largely underwhelming.

The Rumored Treasure Map’s effects were kept a secret since Season of Plunder released, with even the API retrieving its generic in-game tooltip. “A map that will point you to the location of hidden treasures at the end of Expedition missions,” it reads. “Usable once a week, details overheard by your clever crewmates.”

With such a cryptic hint, players expected a bombshell—such as a way to focus Deepsight drops, which both previous seasons had and Plunder severely lacks. Instead, the result may make you ask the Star Chart for a refund in your Repute. Here’s what the Rumored Treasure Map does in Destiny 2.

What is the Rumored Treasure Map in Destiny 2?

The Rumored Treasure Map is the last upgrade in the Star Chart’s Swashbuckler column and allows players to “use a Treasure Map your crewmates heard rumors about.” It takes 11 upgrades to unlock, meaning you have to be caught up with all seasonal challenges by week six (or obtain more as you go if you’re playing in later weeks), and it can only be used once a week.

When using the Rumored Treasure Map, you may notice it doesn’t cost any Plundered Umbral Energy, which makes for a nice break from the seasonal loop. You can slot it in through the Captain’s Atlas, just like you would do with any Treasure Map.

Screengrab via Bungie Screengrab via Bungie

If you finish an Expedition, you’ll notice you’ll obtain the same type of rewards as you’d obtain by using a regular Treasure Map. In our case, it was a seasonal class item, some Plundered Umbral Energy, Legendary leg armor, and a chest piece. This seems to be the extent of the Rumored Treasure Map’s utility: granting players the chance to save on their seasonal currency by doing one free activity per week.

Screengrab via Bungie

While Bungie hasn’t addressed if this is the intended effect or if something is broken, other players are getting the same result, according to reports on Reddit. Of course, this mechanic didn’t go down well with the playerbase, who had higher hopes for its highly anticipated, long-built hype for the upgrade. If granting a free Expedition per week is indeed the desired effect, players will likely be better off saving their Repute for other upgrades, such as the one that allows you to gain Plundered Umbral Energy from other activities on occasion.