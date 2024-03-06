How to summon Pauurc, the Farseer’s Heir in Destiny 2

Week five of Riven’s Wishes in Destiny 2 tasks you with defeating Pauurc, the Farseer’s Heir boss in the Dreaming City. Here’s how to summon and defeat the boss so you can claim the next Wish Token and spend it on shiny new loot.

Recommended Videos

The Riven’s Wishes V quest in Destiny 2 gives you a choice in what to do to earn this week’s reward. You can either defeat Taken minibosses around Rheasilvia within the Dreaming City, or you can summon and defeat Pauurc, the Farseer’s Heir boss. Defeating the boss can potentially be a faster option as long as you know what to do.

How to summon Pauurc in Destiny 2

The boss is located in Rheasilvia zone within the Dreaming City. Open your map, select the landing zone in the Dreaming City, and head to the area through the north tunnel, which is the quickest way to get there.

I’ve encountered the Farseer as a Taken Captain and Minotaur. Screenshot by Dot Esports I’ve encountered the Farseer as a Taken Captain and Minotaur. Screenshot by Dot Esports I’ve encountered the Farseer as a Taken Captain and Minotaur. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Rheasilvia, travel across the bridge on the right, look for the Farseer Saboteur, and defeat it. It’s a Taken miniboss that wanders around the zone; I found mine at the circle plate right after the first bridge. If you can’t find him, wait for the “A Saboteur wanders the Dreaming City” message to appear, then look for the miniboss again. It took me a while to encounter the Saboteur, so if you don’t find him quickly, I recommend you farm the Taken bosses instead to complete the other quest objective.

You can’t get there without lunging. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t get there without lunging. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can’t get there without lunging. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once defeated, the Saboteur will drop an orb. Pick up the orb, and you’ll get the Exhausted debuff preventing you from sprinting and using jumping abilities. You need to carry this orb to the purple light pool. The closest one is right next to the big bridge at the north of the map. Lunge to it and stand in the purple light pool to charge the orb and remove the debuff.

Tip: Don’t press the throw button while carrying the orb as It’ll destroy the orb. Use the regular melee button instead to lunge forward.

You can see the statue from the pool of light. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can see the statue from the pool of light. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can see the statue from the pool of light. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Next, take the charged orb to the Awoken statue on the isolated island, in the east side of the Rheasilvia. Getting there requires a bit of jumping, so be really careful. Deposit the orb near the statue, and the Pauurc, the Farseer’s Heir boss will spawn back at the big bridge.

Time for more orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time for more orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports Time for more orbs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The boss fight follows the same logic, except this time, yellow bar enemies will drop the orbs. Pick up the orbs, charge them in the purple pool, and throw them at the boss to damage its shield. After four throws, Pauurc will become vulnerable so you can deal damage. Defeat the boss, and the quest step will complete. You can then head back to Mara at the H.E.L.M. and claim the Wish Token.