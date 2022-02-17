If you’ve put any time into Destiny 2—and for a lot of you, it’s certainly a lot—it’s always satisfying to see all your hard work laid out in a sleek infographic.

With the next era of Destiny 2 fast approaching with the launch of The Witch Queen expansion, players can look back at their 2021 exploits with a Year in Review display, a customized graphic showing all their accomplishments from the past year.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting yours sent.

How to get your Destiny 2 Year in Review emailed

To receive your Year in Review, you have to make sure you have specific email settings turned on. Head to Bungie’s website and sign in, then go to your Account Settings page and go to the Email and SMS section.

Make sure the email you use primarily is added and verified, and then make sure that these two checkboxes are checked:

“I allow Bungie to email me about news and updates as well as tailored messaging on social media.”

“I allow Bungie to email me about Bungie.net and Destiny service emails.”

If these are already checked, then you likely have already received your Destiny 2 Year in Review. It should appear in your Inbox (in the Promotions tab for most Gmail users) with the subject “See your #Destiny2YearinReview <user name>.”

What’s in the Destiny 2 Year in Review?

The Destiny 2 Year in Review features a handful of lifetime and annual accomplishments. Included are your lifetime favorite Exotic weapons (ranked by number of enemies defeated), class breakdown, and activity breakdown (time spent between open world, seasonal, strike, raid, Crucible, and Gambit activities).

Then it shows you the number of specific activity clears and the season ranks you’ve achieved during each season. The activity clear tracker tracks: