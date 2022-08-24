How to get Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder

You'll need them if you want to make the most out of the seasonal loop.

Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder is cranking the pirate theme to 11. Epic ship-vs-ship fights and the hunt for treasure are a strong part of the seasonal loop, and the best way for players to partake in it is by finding Treasure Coordinates.

Treasure Coordinates are one of the seasonal currencies in Season of Plunder, meaning they allow players to partake in what the season has to offer—and, more importantly, help Guardians get seasonal gear from the activity for their troubles. If you’re looking for Season of Plunder’s new Sailspy Pitchglass linear fusion rifle or if you want a shot at a Tarnished Mettle scout rifle with the new Joltshot perk, you’ll need to participate in the seasonal loop.

Treasure Coordinates aren’t particularly hard to find, but it will be a core part of the seasonal loop—which, in turn, is bound to gather plenty of playtime throughout the season, since it will be the main way of obtaining Season of the Plunder gear.

Here’s what you need to know to find Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2.

How to find Treasure Coordinates in Destiny 2′s Season of Plunder

Treasure Coordinates are available after completing most activities in the game, from high-difficulty Nightfalls to public events and Lost Sectors.

Naturally, this includes the ritual playlist activities as well, and players who dive into Strikes, Gambit, or Crucible activities are bound to stock up on Treasure Coordinates—though that is hardly the only way to obtain this resource.

In our experience, completing public events and Lost Sectors is a fairly low-commitment way of obtaining Treasure Coordinates. Each public event will grant you 30 Treasure Coordinates (35 if Heroic), while completing a regular-difficulty Lost Sector will award 15. Faster Lost Sectors may be your best bet when it comes to stocking up on Treasure Coordinates during Season of Plunder. That said, whatever activity you’re hard-farming will likely be a solid source of Treasure Coordinates, and with the newly tweaked Streak system, don’t forget to stop your playlist farming every now and then to spend some of that Treasure Coordinates.

You will need them (as well as Map Fragments, which drop from Ketchcrash) to make Treasure Maps, which will drop you some gear.

Before you start trying to obtain Treasure Coordinates, however, make sure you’ve picked up the Skeleton Key in the H.E.L.M. on your characters.

While it’s hard to miss in your first go, your alts will not have it and will need to pick it up from the Star Chart, the seasonal vendor (thank the Traveler the Egregore is gone).